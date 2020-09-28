Lindsey Pelas Puts On A Busty Show In A Laced White Bathing Suit

Stunning blond Lindsey Pelas went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram pics on Monday afternoon. The model put on a busty show as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was looking for her future baby daddy.

In the sexy snaps, Lindsey looked hotter than ever as she opted for a white bathing suit that laced up the front. The swimwear boated thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low-cut neckline that flashed her massive cleavage.

The suit clung tightly around her petite waist and was cut high on her curvy hips. Her muscular thighs were also on full display. She accessorized the look with a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Lindsey stood with one hand on her hip and the other pushed out to the side. She had her weight shifted to one leg as she gave a steamy stare into the camera. The second shot featured her bending at the waist as she turned her head to the side.

The final snap showed the model leaning on a nearby wall with her hand on her waist and her chest pushed out. She tilted her head upward and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a wooden table and chairs could be seen.

Lindsey wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Lindsey’s over 8.8 million followers immediately began to gush over the post by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first 40 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also left over 360 messages.

“Pretty cute for such a little thing,” one follower declared.

“So beautiful and a beautiful body,” another shared.

“I thought of writing something clever and catchy but I couldn’t, good luck with that I’d be one of the billions of guys that are up for it. Great physique by the way. Keep it up,” a third comment read.

“I Love You,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s followers have become accustomed to seeing her flash her hourglass curves in tiny ensembles online. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, and tight workout gear in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey recently delighted her followers when she opted for a skimpy mismatched bikini while stretching in the sunlight. To date, that post has pulled in more than 133,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.