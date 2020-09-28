Lisa Valastro Calls Husband Buddy’s Horrific Bowling Alley Accident ’15 Minutes Of Hell’

Lisa Valastro described the accident her husband and Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro suffered at a bowling alley recently as “15 minutes of hell,” People reported.

Last week, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Buddy was bowling with his kids at the bowling alley inside his New Jersey home when an equipment malfunction resulted in a gruesome hand injury.

“There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident,” his representative confirmed at the time.

The cake decorator wound up in the hospital, posting a picture of his right arm in a sling, while fans delivered their well-wishes.

In fact, Buddy may not have given his fans the full picture of just how gruesome his injury was. Speaking to People, he and his wife Lisa both said that the accident was a memorable one.

Specifically, the pin-resetting machine was on the fritz. While Buddy had his hand inside the machinery, it got tangled up in the mechanism, resulting in a metal rod impaling his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.

“I looked at my hand and blood was gushing everywhere. It looked like a Halloween movie… the worst pain that I’ve ever encountered in my life,” he said.

The next few minutes unfolded in a sort of haze in Buddy’s mind. He heard himself screaming but knew he had to calm himself if he was going to extricate himself from the situation. Eventually, his younger sons, Buddy Jr., 16, and Marco, 13, turned up with a saw and cut through the machine to free their father.

“It was just chaotic. Fifteen minutes of hell,” Lisa said.

Eventually, the cake decorator was on his way to a Manhattan hospital, where he would ultimately undergo surgery led by of Dr. Michelle Carlson, a renowned orthopedic surgeon, at Hospital for Special Surgery.

His ordeal is far from over, however. He will likely need further surgeries and “a tremendous amount of physical therapy.” What’s more, as a professional in the culinary arts, his hands are the means by which he earns a living.

Meanwhile, he is thanking his supporters for their encouragement.

“When you have circumstances like this, I feel like it tells you a lot. The outpour of love and support and prayers from all the fans and everybody all over the world, it touches your heart,” he said.