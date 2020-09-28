Bebe Rexha Gives Fans A View From Behind In Sheer Lace Jumpsuit

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The Grammy Award-nominated singer is no stranger to keeping fans up to date with what’s going on in her world and made sure her latest post didn’t disappoint.

The “The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)” songstress stunned in a sheer white lace bodysuit that looked to have a floral pattern featured all over. The garment had long sleeves and showed off Rexha’s hourglass shape. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, the item of clothing was low-cut at the front and displayed her decolletage. Rexha accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, rings, and earrings while painting her short nails with white polish. She styled her wavy blond hair down and placed a large white country-style hat on top.

In the image, the chart-topping entertainer had a view of the sea while being snapped in front of a white fence. Rexha turned her head around and sported an over-the-shoulder pose, giving fans an eyeful from behind. She held onto the fence with one hand and gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

On her Instagram story, Rexha shared another snap of herself in the same attire. She completed her outfit with heels, which gave her some extra height, and appeared to be at an outdoor event. The 31-year-old was photographed with her new boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, who had his arm around Rexha. According to the Daily Mail, she made her relationship with the filmmaker official when they were spotted kissing in public earlier this month.

Rexha geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting everyone know where the pic took place.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 285,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.3 million followers.

“It’s always nice to see a fellow curvy Albanian woman,” one user wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning,” another person shared.

“This look is everything,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“You’re just outright gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this month, Rexha celebrated her birthday at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut black leather jacket that featured ornamental lace straps all over. Rexha paired the ensemble with biker shorts and shoes of the same color. She rocked long blue and white acrylic nails and opted for a small clutch bag. Rexha tied her locks up in a high ponytail and sported a side fringe.