Elizabeth Banks, 46, Shows Off Slim Waist In Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline & Encourages Fans To Vote

Elizabeth asked her fans if her hat was too big.

Elizabeth Banks showed a little skin and rocked a color from the American flag to encourage her fans to get out and vote. On Sunday, The Hunger Games actress showed off her impeccable taste in swimwear on Instagram. She shared two snapshots of herself wearing a chic swimsuit with a retro vibe.

Elizabeth, 46, sported a dark blue maillot with a plunging V-neck that displayed her smooth décolletage. The neckline dipped all the way down to her trim waist. A wide belt circled her midsection at its smallest point, cinching the Pitch Perfect star in and accentuating her hourglass shape to perfection. The bathing suit also featured tapered shoulders and high-cut legs. Elizabeth used a tag to identify the classic piece as a J.Crew design.

She gave her look even more of a vintage aesthetic by accessorizing with cat-eye sunglasses. Her shades had clear frames and purple gradient lenses. Her stylish sun protection also included a straw hat with a wide brim that provided plenty of shade. The piece featured a yellow-and-white patterned chin strap, which Elizabeth wore pushed back behind her shoulders.

Elizabeth’s jewelry consisted of a silver “Resist” nameplate necklace and a colorful braided bracelet. She wore her blond hair styled in soft waves. The front was pushed up and over to the side, giving her hairstyle a classic, glamourous look. Elizabeth kept one hand on her hat in both photos, which were snapped outdoors in a shaded area. The out-of-focus background included a gravel walkway, decorative stone spheres, purple flowers, and an array of green plants and trees.

In the caption of her post, the Mrs. America star asked her fans if her sunhat was too big, and she encouraged them to cast their votes in the 2020 election.

Elizabeth’s Instagram followers showed her patriotic post some love in the form of 46,000 likes. They shared their opinions on her beach-ready ensemble in the comments section, where there were also numerous remarks about her fit figure and natural beauty.

“Looking like a queen,” gushed one fan.

“Hats are never too big, Navy is such a classic. You look good enough to VOTE! Vote like the world’s on fire! Oh wait…it is,” wrote another admirer.

“Damn! What an ageless fox of a woman you are,” read a message that included three heart-eye emoji.

“I like big hats and registered voters!!” said a fourth person.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elizabeth also impressed her admirers with her choice of swimwear and headwear in a photo that she shared earlier this month. In that shot, she sported a seersucker one-piece with a smaller straw hat.