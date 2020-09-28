Pia Mia Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Taut Abs In Crop Top With Plunging Neckline

Singer Pia Mia took to Instagram to flaunt her amazing figure on Monday. She shared a series of photos that featured her showcasing her cleavage and tight abs in a casual outfit that included a crop top and a pair of jeans.

Pia’s shirt was made from a blue, purple and white fabric that had a tiger-print design on it. It also featured threadlike shoulder straps. The number had a bright blue lace trim along the top and bottom edges along with a blue ribbon that wrapped around her waist. It also had a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display. The celebrity’s jeans were baggy and had a low-rise cut.

The “We Should Be Together” singer wore her long blond locks parted in the middle and in pigtails on the top of her head. She secured them with holders adorned with blue and purple beads. She added some bling to her look with a necklace that had a chunky, sparkly pendant. Her long nails were painted with a glittery polish.

Pia’s update consisted of two pictures that captured her standing against a black white wall. The images were cropped around her hips.

In the first frame, Pia showed off her svelte midsection. The camera caught her from a side angle as she arched her back. She held one of her pigtails in her hands while she gazed at the lens. The pose showcased her incredibly thin waistline and her shapely arms. Her bronze skin popped against the bright wall.

The blond beauty faced the camera in the second picture. She tilted her head back with her eyes closed while wearing a sultry expression on her face. She posed with one hip cocked to the side as she held her hands at her sides. With a slight arch to her back, she flaunted her ample chest and taut abs.

Within an hour of Pia sharing the post online, tracked up more than 21,000 likes, proving to be an instant hit.

Dozens of Pia’s admirers took a moment to let her know what they thought of the update.

“You are literally a princess,” one commented read.

“You are so gorgeous baby,” a second follower wrote.

“Beautiful like always,” added a third Instagram user.

“The perfect real life most beautiful Barbie,” quipped a fourth fan.

Pia recently gave her online audience a thrill when she shared an image that saw her flaunting her backside in a incredibly short Daisy Dukes, which she paired with an animal-print short and neon green stilettos.