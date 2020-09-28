‘GMA’ Star Ginger Zee Shows Off Flat Abs, Admits ‘Muscle Matters’ More Than The Scale

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee showed off her flat abs and admitted that the number she sees reflected on her scale no longer controls her. She shared her message in a lengthy Instagram caption that was liked over 6,000 times by her 1 million followers. Ginger revealed that what is most important to her as she lives a healthy lifestyle is the strong muscle mass she has developed and not what is reflected as her daily weight.

The stunning 39-year-old looked amazing in a series of two snaps that appeared to have been taken in the bathroom of the Rockland County, New York, home she shares with husband Ben Aaron and their two young sons, Adrian and Miles.

In the first, she wore a cropped, black athletic tank top that showed off her toned shoulders and abs. Ginger paired that with royal blue running shorts that featured white piping down the sides of the legs. On her neck was a thin chain. The fourth finger of her left hand held a thick wedding band.

Ginger took the gorgeous selfie in a large mirror that appeared to dominate the room. She stood before a white linen closet. In the reflection, her followers saw the area’s luxurious marble countertop accents and coordinating bathtub. White accordion shades were featured in a window that was located just above the bathtub for privacy.

The meteorologist’s hair was seen in its naturally curly state. She fashioned it into shoulder-length waves that were parted on the left-hand side of her head. Ginger wore glasses in the snap. The large, dark frames were chic and fashionable.

The second photo was of Ginger’s feet as they stood upon the scale.

Ginger has spoken about her struggle with her weight in the past. In the caption, she shared with her followers that she used to suffer from anorexia and had body image issues. After years of hard work, Ginger admitted she is now in love with the woman she sees in the mirror.

Ginger’s fans adored the snap and the way it showed off her strength in the comments section of the post.

“As a therapist, I appreciate your honesty, self-compassion, and authenticity. Keep being a great person in the world, you set a great example,” wrote one follower.

“I think you look fabulous! Don’t change your routine; it works for you & that is all that matters,” penned a second fan.

“The scale can be such a trigger – I find it consistently interrupts my self-love journey. I love that you shared this today,” posted a third Instagram user.

“You look phenomenal!!! As mommas, we need to give ourselves a little grace… and room for pancakes and wine,” joked a fourth follower.