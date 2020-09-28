John Legend Had The Best Way To Comfort Chrissy Teigen After She Was Admitted To The Hospital

Chrissy Teigen was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after suffering from heavy bleeding with her third pregnancy. While there, her husband John Legend decided to offer his wife some comfort by making her a sandwich topped with Lay’s potato chips.

Chrissy revealed to her fans on Instagram Stories, which you can view here, and Twitter that she had been admitted to the hospital because of her high-risk pregnancy.

Famous for her comfort food recipes from her cookbooks Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat and Cravings: Hungry for More, John whipped up a meal for his wife by the side of her hospital bed.

In a clip of the stories posted to Twitter, she showed him working hard while wearing a gold watch and black “Love” hoodie while standing in front of an impressive sandwich assembly table with mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, bread, and Lay’s potato chips, which he lays carefully on the dressed bread.

She joked that John was sure the miniature refrigerator in her hospital room was a minibar like those found in hotel rooms.

In a second video, he continues to dress the sandwich while they joke with a person off-camera about making jello-shots out of the alcohol in the hospital minibar.

different location, same sammy pic.twitter.com/7zeseLggcm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2020

He filled the sandwich with pre-heated ham, which is safe for pregnant women, and cheese in between the slices of meat. He topped it with lettuce and handed it over to his wife to nibble on.

Prior to the sandwich tutorial, said gave fans a little bit more information about what was going on. She said that while she is halfway through her gestation period, she has been bleeding an excessive amount for the past month. As a result, doctors have ordered her to lie down as much as possible unless absolutely necessary.

“We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks and that’s like super serious bed rest,” she said. “I get up to quickly pee and that’s it, I take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible.”

“But I was always, always bleeding,” she added. “We’re talking like more than your period, girls, it’s definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot but it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.”

She went on to assure her fans that their baby boy was still growing strong, but that she felt like a house with a bad foundation for her little one to grow in.

She said that right now her doctors and nurses were working hard to get him through the next few weeks and asked people not to try to give her medical advice or make their own diagnosis because it only added to her stress.

Chrissy previously revealed that she was having a difficult pregnancy and had been forced to indefinitely postpone her next cookbook and online series.

In the final clip of her story, she hinted that she might need a blood transfusion by showing a pamphlet she had been given by doctors about the process.