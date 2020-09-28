Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Pert Derriere In A Skimpy Bikini In Scorching Double-Photo Update

Tammy Hembrow recently enjoyed a sunbathing session and she looked hotter than ever in a revealing bikini. The model took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share two sizzling new snapshots that have earned a ton of attention from her more than 11 million fans.

Tammy sprawled out on an outdoor terrace beside a pool in the first image in the set. A body of water and few boats could be seen through a glass barrier that surrounded the pool. The model stretched one arm in front of her and placed the opposite near her cheek as she crossed one foot over the other and gave the lens an alluring stare. The second photo in the series showed the model sitting on the edge of the pool with her body angled to the right. The Australian fitness coach showed off her incredible figure in a sexy bikini from Oh Polly.

The suit featured a fun pink and white pattern that popped against her bronze skin. The set included a tight top with thin straps that stretched over her muscular shoulders and a snug band that accentuated her slender frame. The garment had a plunging neckline that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage while another thin strap fit wrapped tightly around her side. A few of Tammy’s tattoos were visible in the photo, including one on her forearm and another on her ribs.

On her lower half, Tammy sported a pair of bottoms that were just as hot. The suit featured a high-cut and cheeky design that highlighted her shapely thighs and pert derriere. The waistband was tight on her midsection, and a thin string stretched across her navel, highlighting her tiny waist. The cut of the suit also flaunted her flat tummy.

Tammy styled her silky, blond tresses down with a middle part, and they spilled over her shoulder and back. She added another pop of color to the photo with a set of turquoise nails.

Fans were thrilled with the latest addition to Tammy’s feed, and it’s garnered over 283,000 likes and over 1,000 comments within hours of going live. Some social media users raved over her gym-honed figure while several others complimented the swimsuit.

“First pic is to die for so beautiful gorgeous!!!!” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“You will forever be my goals, I love you so much,” a second social media user gushed.

“The most gorgeous person ever,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Just stunning,” a fourth chimed in with a few heart- eye emoji.