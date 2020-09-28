Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Pert Derriere In A Skimpy Bikini In Scorching Double-Photo Update

Tammy Hembrow recently enjoyed a sunbathing session where she looked hotter than ever in a revealing bikini. The model took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share two sizzling new snapshots that have earned a ton of attention from her 11 million-plus fans.

Tammy sprawled out on an outdoor terrace beside a pool in the first image in the set. A body of water and few boats could be seen through a glass fence to Tammy’s side. The model stretched one arm in front of her and placed the opposite near her cheek as she crossed one foot over the other and met the lens with an alluring stare. The second photo in the series showed the model sitting near the edge of the pool with her body turned in profile. The Australian fitness coach showed off her incredible figure in a sexy bikini from Oh Polly.

The suit featured a fun pink and white pattern that popped against her bronze skin. The set included a tight top with thin straps that stretched over her muscular arms and shoulders and a snug band that accentuated her slender frame. The garment had a plunging neckline that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage while another thin strap fit tightly on her side. A few of Tammy’s tattoos were also visible in the photo, including one on her forearm and another on the side of her ribs.

On her lower half, Tammy sported a pair of bottoms that were just as hot. The suit featured a high-cut and cheeky design that highlighted her shapely thighs and pert derriere. Its waistband was tight on her midsection, and another thin string stretched near her navel, highlighting her tiny waist. The cut of the suit also allowed Tammy to flaunt her flat tummy.

Tammy styled her silky, blond tresses down with a middle part, and they spilled over her shoulder and back. She added another pop of color to the photo with a set of turquoise nails.

Fans were thrilled with the latest addition to Tammy’s feed, and it’s garnered over 283,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Some social media users raved over Tammy’s gym-honed figure while several others complimented the swimsuit.

“First pic is to die for so beautiful gorgeous!!!!” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“You will forever be my goals, I love you so much,” a second social media user gushed.

“The most gorgeous person ever,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Just stunning,” a fourth chimed in with a few heart- eye emoji.