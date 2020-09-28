Lauren Dascalo Showcases Her Underboob In A Revealing Blue Tie-Dye Crop Top

Bang Energy girl Lauren Dascalo treated her followers to a sultry new Instagram snap on Monday morning. The model flashed her enviable curves as she explained to her supporters in the caption of the post about the importance of starting the week off right. She also revealed that she would be celebrating her birthday this week.

In the racy shot, Lauren looked hotter than ever as she opted for a teeny blue tie-dye crop top. The shirt fit snugly on her chest and showed off her arms. The garment gave fans a peek at her sideboob as well.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching tie-dyed sweatpants. The bottoms boasted a drawstring elastic waistline that she folded down around her hips. However, it was her flat tummy and rock-hard abs that stole the show. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on her wrist.

Lauren got silly for the camera as she posed with one arm hanging at her side and the other grabbing at the ends of her hair. She pushed her hip out and arched her back while staring into the camera with her tongue sticking out of her mouth.

In the background of the shot, a bed made up with a navy blue comforter could be seen. Some wall decor and an area rug were also visible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She pulled half of her hair behind her head. The locks were styled in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders.

Lauren’s 965,000-plus followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 4,100 likes within the first 34 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 120 messages during that time.

“You’re gorgeous!!!!! Sending all our love early bday girl,” one follower stated.

“Prettiest girl ever,” another wrote.

“When it’s your birthday you can stick out your tongue or anything you want beautiful!!! I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it,” declared a third person.

“You look stunning,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing some skin online. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, and tight workout gear in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently dropped the jaws of her fans when she posed in a sparkly pink bikini with a cleavage-baring cutout. To date, that post has racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 540 comments.