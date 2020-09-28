Cardi B Files Legal Paperwork To Create WAP-Branded Merchandise

Cardi B has filed legal paperwork to start a line of merchandise bearing the name her hit song “WAP,” TMZ reported. The new merch will include beer, purses, jewelry, and just about anything and everything else, according to the website.

The song “WAP,” which explores female sexuality in a rather candid and, as some would suggest, over-the-top way, has been a giant hit for Cardi and her collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion. To capitalize on that success, Cardi has already created a line of merchandise branded with the song’s theme. As Consequence of Sound reported, the first batch of merch tied into what the song’s title stands for (“Wet A** P*ssy”), and includes such things as raincoats, umbrellas, water-resistant undergarments, and biker shorts, among other things.

All of the products are currently available at the “Wapstore.”

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

However, it appears that Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is not content to offer up merchandise based on a visual pun attached to her song. Last week, she filed legal paperwork to expand WAP-branded goods to just about everything under the sun. Possible products include WAP beer, sports drinks, soft drinks, fruit juices, and mineral water. Also included in the legal filing is WAP-based art, such as stickers and posters.

So far, it looks as if the Wapstore only includes the non-drinkable merchandise that bears the song’s name. And indeed, before any such products hit the virtual shelves of Cardi’s store, she’d have to secure a manufacturer who’s willing to churn out the consumables that she wants to brand, and then sell them on her website. It’s not clear if she’s lined up a manufacturer, or indeed, if she even intends to at all. Cardi may very well have filed the trademark paperwork simply to keep someone else from snatching up the opportunity to capitalize on the name.

Cardi and Megan (real name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) were already big pop stars before “WAP,” but the collaboration has moved both of them into stratospheric levels of fame.

It’s also generated more than its share of controversy. Critics accuse the tune of being so sexually explicit that it favors vulgarity over art. Similarly, accusations have popped up that the song’s racy video mistreats big cats

Meanwhile, Cardi is in some legal trouble that has nothing to do with her hit song. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, have been sued by a group of individuals who claim the two women, along with Hennessy’s girlfriend Michelle Diaz, confronted them on a beach and then publicly accused them of being racists.