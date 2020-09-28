Carmit Bachar Turns Up The Heat In Matching Bikini For Stunning Black-And-White Photo

Carmit Bachar — who is one-fifth of the hugely successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to update fans with new snapshots of herself that took place for Retreat magazine. The 45-year-old entertainer recently graced the cover of their latest issue and rocked more than one look for the spread.

In the first shot, the “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker stunned in a bikini top that displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted matching bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. Her most recent post was shared in black-and-white. However, seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, Bachar’s swimsuit was lilac.

The entertainer wrapped herself up in a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up. She accessorized herself with a necklace, rings, and earrings. Bachar styled her fiery red hair down in waves and proved she is a natural beauty.

The chart-topping singer was snapped sitting on a chair while enjoying a boat ride. Bachar tilted her face to the right and showcased her sharp jawline as well as her beautiful side profile. She kept her eyes closed while raising one arm above her head. Bachar stretched her right leg out and rested the other on tiptoes.

In the next slide, she posed in a black crop for another black-and-white image. Bachar placed a sunhat on top of her locks and wore small hoop earrings.

For her caption, she credited the team that helped her during the shoot — photographer Filbert Kung, makeup artist Danielle Katherine, wardrobe stylist Bailee Edgington, and hairstylist Michael Solis.

Bachar geotagged her upload with Marina del Rey, California, letting fans know where the photos took place.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 2,400 likes and many comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“When I grow up I wanna be… Carmit!!” one user wrote, referencing lyrics from one of The Pussycat Dolls’ hit songs.

“Looking gorgeous Carmit,” another person shared.

“You look amazing. Also, I hope you are happy and have a nice day,” remarked a third fan.

“You are a very strong woman. Your daughter has a wonderful role model to look up to,” a fourth admirer commented.

For the Retreat cover, Bachar looked elegant in a sleeveless white crop top that appeared to be made out of knitted material. She paired the item of clothing with high-waisted white pants that covered her footwear and accessorized with dangling earrings. Bachar put one hand on her hip while being captured by the deck railing of the boat.