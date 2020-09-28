Donald Trump Reportedly Pushed For Ivanka Trump As His Vice President

“She’s bright, she’s smart, she’s beautiful, and the people would love her!” he reportedly said.

Donald Trump reportedly floated the concept of having his daughter Ivanka as running mate, according to his former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates.

Gates is releasing a book about his time with the first family, and in it, as The Washington Post reported, he claimed that for weeks Trump pushed to have his eldest daughter, then 34, as his pick for vice president.

While his top aides chatted in 2016 about who they thought a good pick would be, Trump reportedly interjected that he had his own idea in mind.

“I think it should be Ivanka. What about Ivanka as my VP?” Gates claimed he said.

“She’s bright, she’s smart, she’s beautiful, and the people would love her!”

He kept pushing the concept, as the book recounted, trying to get his campaign staff to come around to the idea. He argued that the Republican base would vote for her.

“Trump was so taken with the concept of his eldest daughter as his vice president — and so cool to other options, including his eventual selection, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence — that his team polled the idea twice, according to Gates,” the Post wrote.

He didn’t relent until Ivanka herself told her dad that she didn’t think it was a smart decision, the book said.

“Trump eventually came around and selected Pence, after the governor won him over by delivering a ‘vicious and extended monologue’ about Bill and Hillary Clinton at a get-to-know-you breakfast later that summer,” the Post wrote.

Previous reports have indicated that while she didn’t want to be his running mate, Ivanka may have wanted an outsized role in the Oval Office. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, she is said to have wanted to make the First Lady’s office one for the “First Family,” but was shot down.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Since writing about the encounter, Gates said that it isn’t clear whether or not he would have actually made Ivanka his choice for VP, but he opted to tell people about the exchange because he believed it’s that kind of out-of-the-box thinking that makes Trump good at what he does. It also highlighted Trump’s devotion to family, his former campaign manager said.

Gates’s tome, titled Wicked Games: An Insider’s Story on How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and American Lost, is slated for release on October 13. Unlike some of the numerous releases in recent years, his isn’t an expose written after leaving the administration, but a positive look at his former boss and those who put him in office.

While Gates admits that he has been divisive to the country, he said that he believes Trump deserves to be re-elected in November. Gates pled guilty in 2018 to conspiracy against the United States and lying to federal investigators for activities he engaged in before working for Trump.