Suzy Cortez Uses A Barely There Thong To Flaunt Her World-Famous Booty

Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez let it all hang out in her latest Instagram snap on Sunday night. The model flashed her world-famous booty as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the sexy shots, Suzy looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a black sports bra. The garment fit tightly around her chest and boasted one strap that crossed over her back while showcasing her muscled arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of skimpy black spandex shorts, which she pulled down over her thighs. She used a barely there lace thong to show off her pert posterior. The panties rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist. She accessorized the style with a neon yellow hat on her head.

Suzy posed in her kitchen with her backside facing the camera. She placed both of her hands on the counter in front of her and arched her back. She pushed her booty out while looking over her shoulder with her lips parted. Fans also got a peek at the tattoo between her shoulder blades.

In the background of the shot, some kitchen appliances such as a coffee maker and a stove could be seen.

Her long, dark hair was mostly covered by the hat. However, fans got a small look at the locks, which were styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulders.

Suzy’s over 2.4 million followers went wild for the post by clicking the like button more than 19,000 times within the first 14 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the pic during that time.

“What a beauty what a beautiful spectacular mommy,” one follower stated.

“Perfect combination of lingerie,” declared another.

“You have to be the world’s most beautiful girl. Love all of the booty pics. Keep em coming. You are so simply stunning,” a third user gushed.

“You arre [sic] so hot and beautiful,” a fourth person wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock sexy ensembles in her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tiny tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently piqued the interest of her followers when she wore a pair of skintight jeans and a scanty off-the-shoulder crop top with flowing sleeves. That upload was also a huge hit among her supporters. To date, it’s racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 220 comments.