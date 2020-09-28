Kim Kardashian Writes She & Scott Disick Are ‘4 Life’ In New Post

Kim Kardashian pledged her life to her sister Kourtney’s ex-partner Scott Disick in her latest social media update. Her followers had a lot to say about the photo and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s sentiment.

In the image, Kim and Scott stood under a square ripped off-white canopy, surrounded by gray fencing trimmed in black wrought iron. Behind them was a tall, thick green shrub.

Kim stood in front of the father of her sister’s three children. The beauty maven wore a long-sleeve cream cropped top that bared a sliver of her toned midriff. A hint of matching bottoms was visible at her waist.

Kim posed with one arm lifted and bent behind her head, which showcased her ample chest, and she pursed her full lips into a kiss as she mugged for the camera. Her long, highlighted brunette locks fell in soft waves over one shoulder and down her back.

Scott stood close behind Kim in the shot, and he casually placed one hand on the railing behind him. The KUWTK star wore a bagging navy sweatshirt with white on the long sleeve. Scott wore his dark hair stylishly brushed back from his face, and he accessorized with brown sunglasses. The father of three also sported a short beard.

In about an hour, Kim’s post on Instagram received 1.6 million “likes,” and more than 10,900 comments. On Facebook, the same share got 95,000 engagements and over 920 replies. The businesswoman’s fans appreciated the close friendship she and Scott have maintained over the years despite his ups and downs with Kourtney.

“Love Scott in the picture. Love you, Kim. Good luck to you. Stay strong for your kids,” enthused one well-wisher on Facebook.

“I hated Scott at the beginning (money in the waiter’s face). He’s come along way and seems lovely now. He’s a part of the family for sure,” a second devotee wrote, including a red heart-eye emoji.

“Kim and Scott. Great in-laws relationship. Yours is an example of a loving family,” declared a third fan.

“Your relationship with Scott lasted a long time, and I saw that through the past seasons that he was with you through thick and thin despite the end of the relationship with Kourtney, but he was really an example of a wonderful friend,” a fourth follower noted.

Kim’s post came a short time after The Inquisitr reported that she and her husband Kanye West reunited for a romantic date night after rumors of a possible divorce made headlines.