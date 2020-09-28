Alan Bersten Is ‘Super Excited’ For Fans To See Skai Jackson’s ‘DWTS’ Disney Night Performance

Alan Bersten shared his excitement over his celebrity partner Skai Jackson’s Disney Night performance that will air during tonight’s episode of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

The professional dancer, who is defending his Season 28 mirrorball win, joked about the role he would play in the caption for the couple’s concept performance of a Jive to “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog.

He shared a slideshow of four images taken during rehearsals on the set of the reality competition series.

Alan and Skai looked lively and energized after a week of rehearsals for the difficult choreography, which requires precise footwork, high energy, and a good attitude in order to achieve high scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

In the first image, the couple was seen as they blocked the performance for the camera in the ballroom.

The Disney star, who appeared on the TV shows Bunk’d and Jesse, sported a black T-shirt with a graphic. That was paired with cropped black athletic pants. She wore copper-colored dance shows on her feet. Her hair was pulled away from her face in a low ponytail.

Alan, whose hair was curly and wild, took a casual approach to his appearance. He sported a long-sleeved tan shirt with an image silk-screened on the back. With that, he wore loose gray pants and green dance shoes, a nod to his portrayal of a frog.

In the second pic, the two danced in tandem. The Jive is normally performed at a quick speed and comprises many steps that must be synchronized between performers in order to look appealing to judges. The third photograph captured the couple in mid-staging.

The final snap illustrated the moment the Alan and Skai ended rehearsal. A cameraman was seen as he angled the show’s equipment to get the best shot.

Fans of the show loved this behind-the-scenes look at filming.

“Can’t wait to watch y’all crush this jive & climb your way back up to the top of that throne,” penned one follower.

“I will stan a Princess and a Frog tomorrow,” wrote a second fan, who noted the name of the film soundtrack the duo would dance to in their comment.

“Yes! Looking forward to your and Skai’s kicks and flicks,” remarked a third Instagram follower of the professional dancer.

“Fairy tales can come true, you gotta make em happen it all depends on you! Good luck!! Gonna vote my fingers off!!” stated a fourth fan.