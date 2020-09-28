Charly Jordan Rocks Tommy Hilfiger Underwear While Posing In Bed

Charly Jordan added a sexy new series of photos to her Instagram feed that captured her in nothing more than panties and a cropped cardigan. The model shared the snaps to her page on Sunday, September 27, causing a buzz among her 3.3 million fans.

The first image in the set saw Charly kneeling on a striped quilt on a bed. The chic piece of furniture had a headboard that was outlined in silver and was padded with white leather. Charly directed her gaze off-camera as she grabbed the middle of her top. The second image in the series showed the model in a similar pose, but she looked into the camera with an alluring stare. The next few snapshots captured the model striking different poses while clad in the same skimpy outfit.

Charly rocked a cropped black cardigan with clasps in the middle. The sweater had a scooped neckline that displayed her tanned décolletage, while the sleeves were tight on her slender arms. The garment cut off near her rib cage, leaving her taut tummy on display for her audience to admire.

The lower half of her outfit was just as hot. Charly rocked a pair of white panties with a thick band that had the signature Tommy Hilfiger logo printed on it. The piece was tight on her hips, accentuating Charly’s tiny midsection and hourglass curves. Its high-cut design also showcased her slender thighs in their entirety. She kept her accessories simple, wearing a set of pendant necklaces and a few rings to match.

Charly styled her hair with a middle part, pulling it in a low ponytail, and she allowed several loose pieces to frame her face. A few of the images also revealed the dark ink tattoo on her wrist.

In the caption of the update, she teased a new project. The post has proven to be a hit so far, amassing over 305,000 likes and 900-plus comments in its short time live. Some Instagrammers raved over Charly’s bombshell body while a few more congratulated her on the new project.

“You’re unstoppable when you play to your strengths…. simply unstoppable,” one follower wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Another great series of a gorgeous lady,” a second fan chimed in.

“You are so gorgeous omg,” one more raved with a few flame emoji.

“So proud of you and the @smokeroses brand, very happy customer,” a fourth supporter chimed in.