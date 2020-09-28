Ana Cheri Sizzles in Tiny Bikini As She Enjoys Coconut Drink On Idyllic Maldives Beach

Ana Cheri stunned in a tiny bikini in an Instagram snap she shared from her dreamy Maldives vacation. The fitness influencer looked incredible as she enjoyed a glamorous brunch on the beach with her friend Hope Beel.

The Instagram model wore a tiny bikini for the photoshoot, and appeared to be in danger of bursting out of the garment. The beige bikini top featured a minimalist black pattern, and knotted in the center of Ana’s chest. The low neckline gave fans a good look at the influencer’s voluptuous cleavage. The matching bikini bottoms tied high on her hips and the strings dangled down from the tie, with the light color contrasting beautifully against her vacation tan. Her hair was scraped up into a no-nonsense top knot perfect for a day on the sand.

Ana leaned forward slightly in the shot as she beamed at her pal, who was positioned next to her at a low table on the beach, covered by a white cloth. If the post’s caption is anything to go by, Ana and Hope had only recently met.

“So happy we crossed paths, friends for life babe,” Hope wrote in the comments, alongside two heart-eye emoji. In the image, she wore swimwear in a similar knotted style to Ana’s look, although her ensemble was canary yellow and red.

A beautiful table of treats was laid out on the table in front of the two influencers, which included champagne flutes, a cafetiere full of coffee, and a plate of fruit. Ana held a coconut with a straw, while Hope was clutching a green juice as she smiled at her new chum. However, the backdrop to the image was even more stunning than the colorful meal. The crystal clear, aquamarine waters of the Arabian Sea shimmered behind the social media stars, with a wooden pier leading to stilted accommodation.

A number of the influencer’s 12.5 million followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the breathtaking travel image.

“You girl are so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous much blessings,” wrote one, alongside a heart-eye emoji and a green heart.

“Angels on earth,” commented another, who added three angel emoji to their words.

“Two GORGEOUS LADIES,” contributed a third admirer.

Ana has shared a slew of content from her trip to the Maldives, as The Inquisitr covered previously. In an especially racy video, the fitness enthusiast splashed around in the ocean in a skimpy pair of string bikini bottoms and a flirty crop top. You can see the post here.