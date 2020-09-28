Julianne Hough Dances In Her Underwear For New Music Video Directed By Brother Derek

Julianne showed off her toned dancer body in her latest project.

Julianne Hough put her flawless body on show in her new dance-heavy music video directed by her brother, Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough. Julianne shared the project on her YouTube page and on her Instagram account on Sunday, September 27, alongside a heartfelt caption in which she explained why she felt now was the time to release it after she initially dropped the single in September 2019.

She told fans via the Instagram upload, which can be seen here, that she suffered “the most tragic loss of my life” right when she was about to unveil the video. She decided to pull it back as a result and felt like she’d missed her chance after that.

Julianne appeared to reference the sudden deaths of her two dogs, Lexi and Harley, who died 12 months ago.

“This year has not been easy for anyone and this song rings even more true today than a year ago when I wrote it,” she continued.

Julianne added that she decided it was time to let her fans see it now because she wanted them to learn that “we can choose how we live in the world… through the ‘FEAR of change’ or the ‘JOY of Transformation’.”

“I’m excited to share this video with all of you, a year later, to hopefully bring some light, color, and FUN to the world right now. This is a Transformative time for all of us.”

She asked her followers to tell her how it made them feel in the comments section.

One scene in the clip showed Julianne in a nude bra and underwear while she and a group of dancers, who wore dark ensembles, performed energetic choreography in a studio. Julianne flaunted her uber toned figure in the co-ordinated lingerie two-piece with completely sheer mesh over her torso.

It also showed her as she got emotional in the middle of the desert, while another scene saw her standing in front of a plain black background while other people’s hands touched her body. The former America’s Got Talent judge also got soaking wet in a large pool of water.

Julianne’s Instagram message and the clip’s imagery also appeared to allude to her rocky personal life over the past few months. She most recently made headlines for her strained relationship with her estranged husband, retired hockey player Brooks Laich.

The two announced their separation in May and she told Oprah Magazine that they did not quarantine together amid the pandemic, though reports have since claimed they may be heading for a reconciliation.