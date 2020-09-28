Doina Barbaneagra Flaunts Cleavage & Flat Tummy In Matching Set

Doina Barbaneagra took to Instagram on Sunday, September 27, to share a post that wowed her 725,000 million followers. The snap showed the Moldovan bombshell flaunting her ample assets in a revealing matching set.

In the first photo, Doina was photographed indoors, dressed in her sexy attire. She posed sideways, sitting in a position that was similar to a squat. Her left knee was bent with her foot on the windowsill, while her other leg was straightened. The babe raised both of her arms to the sides of her face, grabbing some strands of hair. She playfully stuck her tongue out and winked at the camera.

In the second snap, Doina stood with one foot on the ground, and the other foot on the windowsill. She placed her hands on the glass windows as she leaned forward, gazing at the camera with a seductive expression. The views outside showed some lush greenery. According to the geotag, she was at the Hotel Bachmair Weissach in Germany.

Doina flaunted her assets in a white button-down crop top. The garment had long sleeves and a collar. It is important to note that the short length highlighted her toned midsection. Fans raved about her flat tummy and abs in the comments.

The influencer wore a matching skirt. It boasted a high-waist design that hugged her slim waistline, obscuring her bellybutton from view. The clothing had a snug fit, molding onto her slender hips. The light-colored set complemented her flawlessly tanned complexion.

Doina sported her highlighted brunette locks down and styled in sleek, straight strands that flattered her face shape. She had a center part and let its long strands hanging over her shoulder and down her back. The stunner opted for a pair of pink heeled sandals to complete her look. Her nails were painted with red polish.

In the caption, Doina shared that her ensemble came from PrettyLittleThing. She made sure to give credit to the brand by tagging their Instagram page in both the post and the pictures.

As of this writing, the share has racked up more than 29,400 likes and 310 comments. Avid social media supporters were quick to shower her with compliments and praise. Most of them raved about her killer body and facial features. Other fans struggled with the right words and left a trail of emoji instead.

“I love your new hair!!! Highlights are on fleek. You look amazing, as always,” one of her followers commented.

“This outfit looks amazing on you. Your shoes are also a nice pop of color. I like your style,” wrote another social media user.