Jessica Killings Flaunts Cleavage In Iridescent Strapless Bikini

Jessica Killings treated her Instagram fans to a sexy snap of herself in a sparkly bikini, sending them into a frenzy.

The model wore an iridescent strapless bandeau top from Fashion Nova that sparkled with silver, purple, green, and pink colors in the bright sunlight and emphasized her shapely, toned shoulders. Jessica’s ample cleavage popped out of the top of the garment, and a hint of her underboob escaped the bottom. She paired it with matching bikini bottoms that dipped low in the front and rose high over her hips, emphasizing her voluptuous curves, flat stomach, and nipped-in waist.

Jessica posed against a tan wall, and several trees and plants were visible in the image, along with the backside of a black and white dog. A clear blue sky completed the picture’s background. The model stretched her arm up high, placing it on the building, and she popped one hip out, using her other hand to tug the bottoms, revealing a silver ring on her middle finger. Her skin seemed to glow in the brilliant light. Jessica lifted her face toward the sky, and she had her eyes and full lips closed. Her long brunette locks flowed down her back from a center part.

Jessica’s sensual post inspired her followers into action, with at least 30,700 of them hitting the “like” button. More than 275 also took a moment to drop an uplifting comment for the model, with many choosing to include the flame emoji.

“You have got to be kidding me. Jessica, you’re looking like a snack. Holy moly, that body. You are fire, girl,” enthused a fan who used flames and purple hearts to complete the message.

“OMG!!! Super duper sexy photo!! Absolutely remarkable!!! You’re killing me softly,” a second follower declared, adding several blushing smilies.

“Stop it! Wow! You look mesmerizing in this suit. What a nice-looking picture. You are a wonderful creature!!! I love you!” gushed a third Instagram user along with several red heart-eye emoji.

“Hotness! You are a gorgeous goddess in a bikini! That dog creeping in the background is everything, too. I LOVE it,” a fourth devotee wrote, including a heart and heart-eye emoji.

Jessica keeps her Instagram fanbase up to date with regular posts that feature her modeling sexy outfits, lingerie, and bikinis, as well as videos of her workouts. The Inquisitr previously reported that she looked smoking hot in a black bra and panties set, which she paired with a pinstriped man’s jacket.