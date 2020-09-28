Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Deny Rumors They’re Producing A Netflix Reality Show About Themselves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle denied rumors that they are making a reality series about themselves for Netflix, The Independent reported.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, on Monday rumors began circulating that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are developing a “fly-on-the-wall” reality series for Netflix, which would effectively put a camera crew behind the pair to document their lives for three months. Reportedly, it was to be “tasteful,” and would give viewers a glimpse into the “real [Meghan].”

“They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh,” said a source of the rumored series.

The couple have, in fact, signed a deal with Netflix to produce content for the streaming service. The multi-year contract is reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.

However, they are definitely not making a reality series about themselves, according to a spokesperson for Prince Harry.

“The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” the source said.

The announcement is somewhat rare in that members of the royal family have traditionally avoided responding to rumors. However, Harry and Meghan, since resigning as senior members of the royal family and moving to the United States, have taken a more active role in protecting their brand, including by responding more frequently to rumors and even filing lawsuits, as Insider reported.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

So if the couple are not making a reality series about themselves for Netflix, what are they making for the popular streaming service?

For now, that question remains largely unanswered, as details about what, specifically, they’re working on remain scarce.

However, a Netflix spokesperson issued a statement that, while it didn’t directly address the rumored reality TV series, did give a glimpse into what sort of content the pair is making in coordination with the streaming service.

“The couple already have several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women,” a representative said.

Similarly, an unidentified informant confirmed that the type of projects the Sussexes will be producing will be in line with their personal advocacy.

“Enabling a more compassionate and equitable world isn’t just something they do through their non-profit, it’s a belief they hold and model themselves which will carry through in this venture,” said a source.

It remains unclear when any Sussex-produced content will arrive on Netflix.