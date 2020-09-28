Sarah Houchens Flaunts Her Booty In Purple Thong Bikini: ‘Remember, Growth Is Not Linear’

Bikini model Sarah Houchens went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram snap. She flashed her booty as she reminded her followers in the caption of the post that growth isn’t always easy.

In the racy pic, Sarah looked smoking hot as she opted for a purple bikini. The teeny top fit snugly around her chest and boasted thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. The ruffled trim also helped to showcase her sideboob.

The matching thong bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and fit tightly on her petite waist as they accentuated her pert posterior and muscular thighs in the process. Her flat tummy was also on full display in the shot. She accessorized with a ring on her finger.

Sarah posed in front of a stone wall for the photo. She had her backside facing the camera as she arched her back and tugged at her bathing suit as she soaked up some sun. She had one leg in front of the other while she turned her head to the side and wore a sultry expression on her face. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in tight curls that cascaded down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

Sarah’s over 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 3,100 times within the first 29 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 70 messages during that time.

“Always amazed by you,” one follower stated.

“Always so lovely. Very true. Have a wonderful day, Sarah. I love you,” another wrote.

“You are extremely beautiful Princess thank you so much you are my angel,” a third comment read.

“Wow you always look so great. Your body is goals for sure and that suit is stunning,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and teeny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a barely there orange string bikini that put her booty in the spotlight and complemented her tanned skin perfectly. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 19,000 likes and over 460 comments.