Danica McKellar Shows Off Holiday-Inspired Mask As She Travels To Canada For Next Hallmark Movie

Danica McKellar is getting ready for her next project, and the actress took to Instagram to build up some anticipation among her fans.

Just days after announcing that she had signed on for a new Hallmark Channel movie debuting this holiday season, the 45-year-old actress took to the picture-sharing site to show off a photo of herself decked out in holiday colors. Wearing a red face mask and flowing green shirt, McKellar told fans that she was heading to Canada and preparing to quarantine for two weeks so that she could start shooting the new project.

As The Inquisitr reported, McKellar had taken to Instagram earlier in the week to show off a picture of herself wearing a festive red dress while sitting with her arms folded in front of a fireplace decked out in holiday decorations. In the caption, McKellar let followers know that she would be returning to the network for her latest installment in the yuletide movie series.

“Now that summer has officially ended… Merry Christmas!” McKellar wrote, adding a laughing emoji. “But I mean, I think everyone agrees it can’t come too soon this year, right?

“I’m thrilled to announce I’ve got a Christmas movie in the works for you guys… it’s called Christmas, She Wrote and it premieres Sunday December 6th on @hallmarkchannel… more info soon!!”

It was not exactly clear when McKellar would start work in shooting the film, but the quarantine requirement upon entering Canada means that it will likely have an abbreviated shooting schedule in order to be ready in time for the early December release date. The network is known for quick turnaround, with Vox reporting back in 2017 that filming is done through independent production companies and normally takes just two to three weeks.

The announcement earned some viral interest, and the picture of her travels to Canada sparked a big reaction from fans as well. The post racked up more than 22,000 likes and plenty of comments from people who couldn’t wait to see the new film. Many wished her well in the travels up north to film the project.

“Love it be safe and have a blast I love your Christmas movies,” one fan wrote.

Others said they were looking forward to this year’s slate of Hallmark Channel films more than ever given the circumstances.

“This year more then ever looking forward to the comfort these movies bring,” another added.