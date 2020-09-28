‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kayla Gives Steve Good News, Tripp & Allie Have A Tense Meeting

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 28, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of tension in Salem to kick off a brand new week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) deliver some good news to the love of her life, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). The couple have been through a lot over the past few years, and are ready for a fresh start. That will include with their family. The pair share two children together, Stephanie and Joey. Steve also has a son, Tripp, with his former lover Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun).

On Monday, it appears that Tripp will be the center of Kayla and Steve’s celebration. Kayla will likely tell Steve that Tripp has been accepted into the medical program at Salem University Hospital.

Kayla will likely be proud that her step-son is following in her footsteps and wants to become a doctor. Of course, his education is the first step in doing so. The duo will likely want to celebrate with their son, but Tripp may have much more important issues to be thinking about as his life could be turned upside down in the very near future.

Viewers will watch as Tripp (Lucas Adams) will have a tense encounter with Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold). The pair have crossed paths before, and it’s being rumored that Tripp will be revealed as the father of Allie’s newborn son, Henry Lucas Horton. However, the circumstances of the couple’s romantic history may be darker than fans are expecting.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Melinda will pressure Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) for information as she attempts to build a case against Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) for the attempted murder of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Eli will feel torn between his duties as a police officer and his loyalty to his wife, Lani Price (Sal Stowers), who has become very close friends with Kristen.

Lani was devastated when Eli went behind her back and arrested Kristen. Now, she and Kristen’s love Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), are trying to figure out a way to have Kristen released from her charges and back home with her baby daughter, Rachel Isabella.

Finally, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will continue to have mood swings following his medical crisis. The fan favorite character has been exhibiting strange behavior ever since he came out of his coma, and his wife, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) is growing worried about his aggressive behavior towards friends and family members.