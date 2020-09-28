Tahlia Skaines Gets Cheeky In A White Bikini At Whitehaven Beach

Tahlia Skaines kicked off the workweek while clad in a bikini, and her 500,000-plus fans are loving the sight. The model and social media influencer took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 28, to share a sizzling snap that showed her enjoying some fun in the sun.

The photo captured Tahlia kneeling in the sand with her figure turned in profile. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at Whitehaven Beach, where it looked to be a beautiful day. She posed on the shore of the beach, and white sand and greenery stretched back as far as the eye could see. The sky was covered in clouds, but a few pieces of blue peeked out. Tahlia looked over her shoulder and smiled for the camera as she placed one hand on her knee and the opposite on her hat. She treated her audience to a great view of her bombshell body while clad in a sexy suit from Oh Polly Swim.

The bright white suit popped against her skin, and it was trimmed with light pink. The set included a sexy top that was tight on her ribs, highlighting her tiny frame. The piece also had thin straps that showed off Tahlia’s muscular arms and shoulders.

The bottom of the set was just as hot, and it did more showing than it did covering. The garment showed off Tahlia’s shapely thighs and curvy hips, thanks to its high-cut design. Its cheeky cut also treated Tahlia’s audience to a great view of her pert derriere, which was entirely bronze. The thin, pink waistband sat high on her hips and accentuated her tiny midsection and hourglass curves.

Tahlia added several accessories to her beachside attire, including a pair of silver hoop earrings and a set of bracelets on her left wrist. She pulled her long, blond tresses out of her face and shielded her face from the sun with an oversized straw hat.

Fans have not been shy about showing their admiration for the photo. Within a few hours, the post has amassed over 8,000 likes and 100-plus comments from fans. Most social media users complimented Tahlia’s bombshell body while a few more used emoji to express their thoughts.

“This is so cute! Seriously, you are not real,” one follower exclaimed, adding a series of pink heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Well, really pretty bathing suit pretty sexy nights and Funtime at the beach,” a second fan chimed in.

“Can we trade places for a day,” another Instagrammer asked.

“Such a gorgeous smile and you’re body is awesome too,” a fourth complimented.