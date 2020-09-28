Iulia Valentina Rocks A Skimpy Floral Bikini On Instagram

Iulia Valentina is notorious for showing off her body in barely there outfits, and her latest upload was no different. On Sunday, September 27, she delighted her fans with a brand new Instagram post where she rocked a minuscule printed bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the update, the Romanian model wore a sexy two-piece swimsuit that complemented her flawless complexion. It had floral prints all over in various colors. The top boasted tiny triangle-style cups that hardly contained her ample chest. While the garment failed to cover the entirety of her bust, her nipples were secured and obscured from view. The plunging neckline displayed a generous amount of her decolletage, which delighted many viewers.

Iulia sported matching bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, accentuating her flat stomach. The swimwear had thin straps, which clung to her small waist and tied on the sides of her curvy hips. She also wore a matching beach cover-up.

In the first snap, Iulia stood in front of a jacuzzi, dressed in her scanty set. She struck a casual pose that put her toned upper body on display. The babe angled her body slightly to the side and placed her right arm below her breasts. She looked into the lens and offered a sultry gaze.

In the second pic, the internet personality changed up her stance. She showed a glimpse of her toned backside to the camera, letting fans marvel over her round booty. She bent one of her knees as she glanced over her shoulder, smiling at the photographer.

A swipe to the right showcased Iulia posing sideways. One thigh was higher than the other, and her left arm rested on her derriere. She had a sweet smile and an intense gaze. In the last photo, Iulia flaunted more of her round posterior. She also looked away from the lens.

For the shoot, Iulia wore her long hair down, letting her natural curls show. She did a center part and let the strands hang over her shoulder and back.

In the caption, Iulia asked her followers which of the four pics they liked best. From her 1.4 million followers, many were quick to comment on the sizzling-hot post. As of this writing, the latest update has earned more than 87,700 likes and about 1,100 comments. Online supporters flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages. Most of them praised her insane figure, while several others were left speechless. Instead, they opted to drop a trail of emoji in admiration.

“You look great in all 4, but your first one is the best for me,” a fan wrote.

“All! You are so stunning,” echoed another follower.