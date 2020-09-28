Jordyn Woods Sizzles In Skimpy Top After Going Instagram Official With New Beau Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods looked smoking hot in a skimpy black top as she twinned with her long-time friend Kennedy McCullough during a birthday vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The model posted the multi-image slideshow to Instagram on Sunday — just hours after she made her beachy social media debut with her new boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jordyn stunned in a quirky black spandex top for the shot. The one-shouldered piece featured a strap that reached diagonally from the right side of the neckline and wrapped around the model’s neck. A thin strip of the material protected her modesty while also giving followers a good glimpse of her voluptuous cleavage, as well as her toned abs. Jordyn paired the unique garment with a tight maxi skirt in a sexy ruched material. The pink, orange, and white piece wrapped around the influencer’s waist and hugged her curves all the way down to her mid-calves. Jordyn complimented the eye-catching look with large silver hoop earrings and a delicate necklace with a cross, while her hair was in a high ponytail secured with a white scrunchie.

Her pal Kennedy posed with her in a tight, strapless dress made of the same material and 60’s-inspired pattern as Jordyn’s skirt — which inspired the influencer’s caption.

In the first snap, both women looked serious as they stared at the photographer, before they leant forward and smiled widely for the second photo in the slideshow.

A number of Jordyn’s 11.7 million followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the beautiful images.

“Now THATS two real Queens,” wrote one fan, alongside two fire emoji.

“Jordyn keep living your best life Queen,” a second follower commented.

“Honest true friends always think alike… you guys look natural and beautiful God bless,” added a third admirer.

Jordyn’s post came just hours after she went Instagram official with her new beau Karl-Anthony, as the pair cuddled up on an idyllic beach in Mexico, where she celebrated her 23rd birthday with a group of close pals. You can see the post here.

“I found you, then I found me,” she wrote in the sweet caption.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jordyn has shared a slew of snaps from the idyllic birthday getaway. Indeed, the social media star shared a sultry swimwear photo to Instagram on Saturday. In the shot, she wore a black and snakeskin-print one-piece, which she teamed with a matching mesh beach cover-up. Jordyn described her Mexican location as “paradise” in the caption of the shot.