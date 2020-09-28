Alexa Collins Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bikini & Matching Bottoms In Antigua

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a throwback to when she was abroad in Antigua & Barbuda, as the geotag indicated. Alexa posed next to a wooden railing in a spot overlooking a stunning body of water. She was surrounded by greenery, and there were rolling hills visible on the other side of the water, as well as a shore line dotted with trees and covered in sand. Two birds flew above her, and the sky was filled with clouds that added a moody vibe to the snap.

Alexa flaunted her flawless figure in a bikini top from her own swimwear collaboration, Poema Swim x Alexa Collins. She tagged the brand, Poema Swim, in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself so her followers would know where to get the pieces.

She showed off her ample assets in a simple bikini top that featured triangular cups. The garment showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and seemed barely able to contain her curves. Thin straps stretched around her neck, back and chest, securing the piece, and her slender arms and toned stomach were on full display.

She paired the top with bottoms in the same animal-print fabric. The bottoms were high-waisted, coming right to her belly button, and the fabric skimmed over her toned thighs. She also accessorized with a matching bandana wrapped around her blond locks, which cascaded down her chest in tousled waves.

Despite being in what appeared to be a beach-ready ensemble, Alexa had a designer bag with her. The piece had a chain strap that extended across Alexa’s body, running between her breasts and down her hip, and the structured bag was resting atop her thigh. She also had on a silver watch, and she posed with one hand on the wooden railing nearby. She gazed at the camera, looking stunning in the snap.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 1,700 likes within just 19 minutes of going live. It also racked up 54 comments from her audience.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Love the look,” another added, including a flame emoji in the comment.

“Gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in.

