Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Her Slender Waist In A Black Leather Skirt & Fleetwood Mac T-Shirt

Kelly Clarkson showed off the looks from the Season 2 premiere week of her talk show in her latest Instagram update on Sunday night. The singer showcased her slender waist as she rocked some sassy looks.

In one snap, Kelly looked drop dead gorgeous while wearing a black Fleetwood Mac t-shirt. The garment boasted short sleeves to show off her arms, and was tucked into her black leather skirt.

The skirt featured buttons down the front and ruched material that flowed over her legs. It hugged her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her waistline. She accessorized the style with some gold chains around her neck, a pair of dark boots, and some matching polish on her fingernails.

Kelly posed with her hands on her hips for the shot. She stood on a hardwood floor in front of her talk show’s stage. She wore a big smile on her face. In the background, members of her band could be seen holding their instruments.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in bouncy curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

In the second photo, she donned a soft pink dress that featured a collar and long, billowy sleeves. The garment extended just past her knee. She paired it with some trendy heels.

Kelly’s over 5 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 55,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 450 remarks about the pics during that time.

“You look stunning and gorgeous and beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Obsessed with these looks this season so far!” another stated.

“You’re the most stunning woman on the planet,” a third social media user gushed.

” I greatly enjoy watching you everyday, you’re such a ray of sunshine!” a fourth person commented.

The singer never seems to be shy when it comes to getting in front of the camera while wearing stunning ensembles. She’s often seen sporting gorgeous dresses and blouses in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly recently delighted her followers when she rocked a belted denim dress and a black eye patch as she opted to tell pirate jokes in order to poke fun of herself for having to wear the protect eye gear. Fans seemed to love that post as well. To date, it’s been viewed more than 55,000 times and earned over 140 comments.