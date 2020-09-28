Kehlani Wows In Crop Top & Leather Skirt For Recent Music Video Look

R&B songstress Kehlani took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself wearing a couple of outfits she sported in the music video for her single with Russ, “Take You Back.” As always, the talented singer looked beautiful and made sure her fashion game was on point.

In the first shot, the “Nights Like This” hitmaker stunned in a white shirt. Over the top, she wore a white-and-orange off-the-shoulder puffer jacket that featured a floral pattern all over and loose-fitted sleeves. Kehlani, who is an ambassador for Rihanna’s underwear brand Savage X Fenty, buttoned the garment all the way to the top and paired the ensemble with matching pants with the same design. She styled her dark hair in two space buns while keeping her nails short for the occasion. Kehlani kept the accessories to a bare minimum and put in large hoop earrings.

The Grammy Award-nominated star posed on set in front of a curtain backdrop. She placed one hand in her pocket and gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the next two slides, Kehlani opted for a black crop top that displayed her decolletage and midriff. The entertainer is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked all over her neck, arms, and chest. She covered herself up in a black mesh piece of clothing and completed the ensemble with a leather miniskirt of the same color. Kehlani accessorized with gold dangling earrings and bangles while wearing her locks up in a high bun.

In one pic, Kehlani was snapped closer-up with one hand raised to the side of her neck. She gazed to her right and showcased her profile.

In the other, Kehlani parted her legs and stared at the camera with her head slightly tilted up.

In the tags, the 25-year-old credited her makeup artist, Pircilla Pae, her hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramîrez, fashion stylist, Scot Louie, and the photographer Edgar Medina.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 375,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 12 million followers.

“My queen. You’re so fine,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“YOU’RE SO GORGEOUS OMFG,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“How are you so perfect,” remarked a third fan.

“You are STUNNING bby,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Russ’s YouTube account, the official video has already been watched over 1 million times. You can watch it in full here.