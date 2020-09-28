Rick Santorum Backs Donald Trump Over Tax Scandal, Leaving CNN Viewers Stunned

Republican Congressman Rick Santorum stood by President Donald Trump on CNN’s New Day show, to the shock of viewers. While debating fellow Republican member of Congress Charlie Dent, Santorum followed Trump’s lead that a bombshell investigation reported by the The New York Times was fake news.

That story dropped over the weekend, showing Trump paid just $750 in federal income tax in 2016. As followed by The Inquisitr over the weekend, the report showed Trump failed to pay income tax over 10 of 15 years before winning the 2016 election.

Santorum, one of Trump’s most public supporters and a regular analyst on the network, and suggested he “shouldn’t be paying taxes,” if he is losing money. The former presidential candidate added critics are using a hypocritical argument in an attempt to corner the president.

“You can’t complain that he’s not paying any tax and then criticize for him … if he’s losing money, he’s not going to be paying taxes.”

Over the weekend, the president has pushed an angle that the report is fake news. Santorum was also quick to double down on Trump’s rhetoric by questioning whether the story is true.

“And by the way, The New York Times refuses to share the information with Trump. They’re refusing to show that they in fact have those documents.”

Trump is “going to do everything he can not to pay taxes,” says former US Sen. Rick Santorum, adding that it’s OK “if he structures it according to the law. The question is, is he doing anything illegal? And I don’t think there’s any claim of that.”https://t.co/DSvqh1Lx2n pic.twitter.com/sMDBbc2VvR — New Day (@NewDay) September 28, 2020

New Day anchor Alisyn Camerota and Dent, a Republican congressman who has endorsed Democrat candidate Joe Biden, were stunned by the comments. Shocked, Camerota asked if Santorum was questioning if the story was legitimate. Santorum did not back down, and the host asked again.

“You doubt they actually have the information?”

Santorum pointed to NYT articles on Russian interference in elections, suggesting they were inaccurate. However, an independent Senate Intel committee report has already supported the legitimacy of what the newspaper wrote about Russia following the 2016 election.

Neither Camerota nor Dent pushed the congressman further, with the segment instead ending. However, on social media, viewers were quick to slam Santorum. One claimed the new network should simply stop using the politician because of his clear bias.

“Stop booking Rick Santorum on. Seriously, stop,” wrote on viewer who emphasized the point by writing in full capital letter.

Another commenter aimed their anger at the channel for allowing the spread of misinformation.