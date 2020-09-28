Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Bodacious Booty In The Tightest Pants Imaginable

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders kicked off the week with another titillating update to her Instagram account. The brunette beauty took to the photo-sharing app to share a snapshot that featured her rocking a pair of faux leather leggings that put her incredible derrière on full display.

Holly’s pants were a charcoal color, and they looked like they had been poured onto her body. She paired the the tight leggings with a black off-the-shoulder shirt that had long sleeves. She completed her chic ensemble with a pair of black stiletto heels.

The popular influencer wore her long, dark hair with a deep side part. Her tresses cascaded in big curls down her back. Her long nails sported a French manicure. She carried a small black handbag that had a matching fur handle.

The photo was geotagged in Las Vegas, Nevada. She stood outside near a rock wall. Palm trees were also blurred in the background.

The sizzling frame captured all of Holly’s body from behind. She stood with her legs crossed, emphasizing her bodacious booty. The tight pants, along with her sky-high heels, made her legs seem longer than they actually were. Her bare shoulders and part of her upper back were also on display. The model’s arms were at her sides as she peered over her shoulder and gazed at the camera with a somewhat serious expression on her face. As she turned to look at the lens, she flaunted her thin waist as well as the curve of her lower back. The pose also showed off the outline of her ample bustline.

Holly asked her fans a playful question in the caption while also tagging the photographer.

The sultry post certainly got her followers to talking.

“My Goodness You truly are the total package, gorgeous Holly And yes, I would absolutely buy a house from you! Happy Monday and new week, my friend!” wrote one Instagram user.

“I would buy anything u sold. U could sell me sand in the desert,” a second admirer joked.

“If you were my realtor I would only have a 1 word Vocabulary..YES. YES. YES,” quipped a third fan.

“I would buy anything from you hottie,” a fourth comment read.

While Holly’s body was mostly covered up in her most recent update, she is no stranger to baring her skin for her online audience. In fact, earlier this month she uploaded a picture that featured her flaunting her curves in a white lace teddy with a pair of thigh-high stockings.