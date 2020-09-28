‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Shares Terrifying Photo of California Wildfires Taken From Her Home

The actress asked followers to pray for the Napa valley and surrounding areas as fires continue to rage.

Candace Cameron Bure shared a terrifying photo to Twitter which left fans worried for her safety.

The Fuller House star, 44, posted a pic of a raging wildfire in clear view from her home in California’s Napa Valley. In the picture, the sky was an eerie shade of red as smoke and flames took over a wooded area in the distance.

In the caption to the tweet, Candace revealed that she had taken the photo more than an hour earlier and that by the time she posted it the fires were “much closer.”

“We are surrounded on three sides,” she added.

The former child star asked her followers to pray for the Napa Valley and all of the areas.

Candace also shared another series of photos in a retweet of a post that explained that the devastating “Glass Fire” had begun its descent into the Valley after ravaging the nearby hills just as night fell. The post noted that a heatwave and dry winds created the critical weather conditions and subsequent mandatory evacuations in the area.

“Oh Lord, have mercy on us all,” Candace wrote in her retweet.

This was taken over an hour ago from our home. It’s much closer now and we are surrounded on three sides. Please pray for the Napa Valley, St. Helena and surrounding areas ????????. Devestating pic.twitter.com/oFBl8Y0zcg — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) September 28, 2020

In comments to the posts, Fans begged the Fuller House star to leave her home for a safe refuge before it is too late.

“Oh wow….stay safe!” one follower tweeted. “Keep an eye on it. If it gets too close, please, please, please evacuate for safety’s sake. Keeping you all in my thoughts & prayers.”

“I can’t even imagine,” another added. “You need to go while you can. Prayers for everyone!

“Please stay safe & get your family out of there if it comes any closer!! This is truly heartbreaking,” a third wrote on Twitter. “Praying for you & California!”

CNN reported that the Glass Fire began overnight in Napa County, California, and quickly burned more than 2,500 acres on Sunday. The blaze began as a 20-acre brush fire near Deer Park and will continue to spread even further due to winds expected on Monday. The blaze was zero percent contained as of early Monday morning.

Candace regularly posts on social media and has 587, 000 followers on twitter alone. In a lighter social media moment, earlier this month she made headlines for a cheeky PDA pic with her husband, Valeri Bure, but in the past has posted about serious subjects such as wildfires.

In 2018 she shared a stunning Instagram photo, which can be seen here, that showed billowing smoke taking over the sky as a bumper to bumper lineup of cars fled the area.

“It’s no joke,” Candace wrote at the time as she urged her followers to pray with her.