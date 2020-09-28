‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Rocks Torn Denim Shorts & A Vintage Tee In New Instagram Snap

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo rocked a pair of torn denim shorts and a designer t-shirt in a new Instagram snap. The reality television star posed alongside her daughter, Victoria, for a celebratory birthday post for the young woman, who turned 26 years old on September 27.

Theresa looked incredible in the photograph. She had a huge smile on her face, and her Instagram followers hit the “like” button on the post over 37,000 times.

Theresa sported a rock n’ roll graphic t-shirt that had a tie-dyed background in shades of black and brown. It featured a graphic of designer Karl Largerfeld on the front.

With that, the 53-year-old added a pair of ripped light-colored jean shorts. They were torn at the thighs and showed off her toned and tanned legs. She stood with her left hand on her hip. Her nails were ultra-long and painted white.

She finished off her ensemble with sneakers that had green and red stripes on the side.

The front of her platinum blond tresses were teased high on her head and brushed to one side, while the back of her hair hit her shoulders.

Her daughter, who is engaged to Michael Mastrandrea, was pretty in pink in the photograph. Victoria wore a tie-dyed white-and-pink t-shirt that was paired with light-colored jeans that featured bleach stains and a hole in the right knee. She completed her outfit with sneakers.

Victoria wore her light brown tresses in soft waves that framed her face.

Mother and daughter posed in what was likely the Long Island Medium star’s home in front of a whitewashed cabinet. The area featured dark wood floors that looked striking against the light-colored furniture.

Surrounding the duo were yellow and pink balloons for Victoria’s special day. Also included was one large mylar balloon in a sunflower shape.

Fans of the television personality adored the tribute photo. They shared their comments regarding the post.

“Happy Birthday! You ladies look amazing!” remarked one follower.

“This is going to be the best year for you,” penned a second person.

“Such a good photo of the two of you, lovely women, inside and out,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Wishing her a great year ahead!! She has your million dollar smile!!” stated a fourth fan.