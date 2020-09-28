Lucia Javorcekova Dives Into A Pool Showcasing Killer Physique In String Bikini

Popular influencer Lucia Javorcekova is known by her 1.7 million Instagram followers for sharing sultry snapshots that show off her incredible body. On Monday, she did not let them down when she uploaded a photo that saw her flaunting her curves while she dove into a pool wearing a skimpy bikini.

Lucia’s bikini was a light shade of gray. It had classic triangle-shaped cups and skimpy bottoms with strings that tied into loop bows on high her hips.

The post was geotagged at Hideout Suites, which is located on the Greek island of Ios. Part of the white building was visible in the shot, as well as chairs that lined a patio beside the pool. The swimming area had a clear glass side, giving her followers a view at of the sparkling water inside. A hill could be seen the behind the structure and cloudless clear blue skies were above.

The photo captured Lucia mid-dive just before she hit the water — and her form looked on point. Her arms were extended above her head with her hands just a few inches from the top edge of the water. The pose showed off her her incredibly muscular physique, with her curvy derrière being a focal point. Her toned thighs could not be missed as her legs remained flexed from her jump. Her pointed toes caused her pins to look even longer than they were. The stance also showed off her ample bustline and a bit of side boob. Also on display was the model’s flat abs and shapely upper back and shoulders. The brunette beauty’s bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the sunlight.

Lucia left a clever remark about the start of the week in the caption along with dolphin emoji.

Many of the model’s followers took to the comments section to say something not only on the epic shot, but her killer figure as well.

“Flawless @luciajavorcekova. I Love your pics. every pic is so unique,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Great form! Both body and dive!” a second fan chimed in.

“Wow great catch and amazing location as always!” a third comment read.

“Wooow hot body! Nice shot!” added a fourth admirer.

With regular content that always seem to show plenty of skin, Lucia knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. Earlier in the month, she gave her online audience a thrill when she shared a mirror selfie that saw her wearing nothing but a towel while she flashed her cleavage and long legs.