Vicky Aisha Flaunts Buxom Figure In A Teeny String Bikini

Curvy model Vicky Aisha took a break from the booty-flaunting posts she has been sharing lately to showcase a different part of her voluptuous figure. A trio of selfies uploaded to her Instagram page Sunday spotlighted her ample cleavage and buxom curves, which the bombshell crammed into a barely-fitting bikini.

Vicky posed outdoors for the steamy pics, and appeared to be in a meadow. A lush thicket of greenery populated the background, giving prominence to her blonde locks. The Aussie knockout looked ravishing in a minuscule espresso-brown two-piece, which flattered her fair skin and golden tan. The skimpy swimwear beautifully harmonized with the wild natural setting not only due to its earth-toned color but its chic design as well, sporting small triangular cups that appeared woven out of vines. Braided details adorned the center of the cups, which were spaced wide apart, exposing the entirety of her cleavage.

The bikini bottoms were only featured in the first pic, which teased her hip and round rear end. The photo showed a glimpse of the narrow side straps, which were pulled up on her body, accentuating her waist. The following two snaps cut off just below the chest line, keeping the focus on Vicky’s busty assets. The model held up the phone, extending her arm while she tucked the other hand behind her head. The high angle offered a great view of her shapely bosom, flashing some major sideboob in addition to giving fans a peek down her top.

The tattooed beauty kept her accessories simple, only sporting several small hoop earrings along with her customary nose ring. She styled her hair with a mid-part, brushing her long locks over her shoulder. The skin-baring look left her impressive tattoo collection on show for her audience to admire, particularly her sleeve ink and her underboob tat.

Vicky went from a sexy smirk in the first selfie to a fierce, smoldering expression in the second one as she peered directly into the lens with a sultry, alluring gaze and parted her plump lips in a provocative way. She maintained her seductive stare in the third photo, charming the audience with a coy smile. In her caption, the 28-year-old asked fans to choose their favorite pose, reeling in an overwhelming response from her online admirers. The triple update garnered more than 34,700 likes and 620 comments overnight.

“All of them it’s [sic] perfect and great just like you,” wrote one person, leaving a pair of heart-eyes emoji. “Flawless,” they added.

“So hard to pick one!! I’ll take them all,” agreed a second Instagrammer.

“All three are beautiful, but I think #2 is the hottest!” opined a third fan.

“2 is awesome, but 3 makes me think you have a secret,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Just two days ago, Vicky tantalized her following with a booty-centered upload wherein she displayed her bodacious figure in a thong bodysuit. Before that, the Australian smokeshow showed off her curvaceous posterior in insanely tiny Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination.