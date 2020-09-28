‘DTWS’ Host Tyra Banks Looks Unrecognizable In Camo On The Streets Of Los Angeles

Tyra kept things casual while out and about with her boyfriend.

Tyra Banks has showed off some uber-glamorous looks on TV over the past couple of weeks after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the new host of Dancing with the Stars, but she proved this weekend that she can keep things casual too. Tyra looked unrecognizable when she stepped out with her boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin on Sunday, September 27, as she rocked an all-camo ensemble to do some grocery shopping.

In candid new photos that can be seen via The Daily Mail, Tyra went incognito in a baseball hat, aviator shades and a plain black mask that covered the majority of her face.

The 46-year-old former America’s Got Talent host showed off her toned tummy in what appeared to be a plain black tank top that revealed her décolletage, but ditched the bright colors and sequins that have become synonymous with the ABC dance competition. Instead, she wore baggy camouflage drawstring sweatpants that revealed her bare ankles and just a sliver of her bare middle. She also sported a matching hooded jacket in the same print, which she left unzipped, and a pair of black sneakers.

But Tyra did add a small touch of glamour to her dressed down look. She wore large metallic hoop earrings and a gold necklace with a large pendant. The America’s Next Top Model star and had her brunette locks wavy and cascading down over her shoulders.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Like Tyra, Louis also cut a casual figure in a long-sleeved top that he rolled up to the elbows and paired with beige chinos and sneakers. The businessman stayed safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with a face mask as he walked side by side on the street with his girlfriend of more than a year.

The two picked up supplies at an organic supermarket in the L.A. neighborhood of Pacific Palisades.

Tyra will likely rock something a little more glitzy when she returns to her new role for her third outing as host tonight (September 28). This year’s DWTS contestants, including Carole Baskin, Nelly, and Chrishell Stause, will dance to Disney songs.

The star hyped up the show last week and gushed over week two’s ratings.

“So touched so many of you tuned in to watch @DancingABC Tuesday and that the ratings were #1 in the most coveted 18-49 demographic (TV biz speak????). & Tuesday is not even our normal night. Monday is,” she tweeted.

Tyra added that she “can’t wait” for Disney night.