‘Selling Sunset’s’ Christine Quinn Shows Off Serious Cleavage In Skintight Dress On Shopping Trip

Selling Sunset’s resident blond bombshell Christine Quinn treated her fans to an eyeful of her cleavage as she shared a snap of herself on a shopping trip on Instagram on Sunday. The Netflix star wore a formfitting dress which featured an unusual pattern and an edgy neckline as she hit the shops.

Christine’s unusual dress featured a smudged pattern in cream, brown, and orange hues. The formfitting skirt tightly hugged the Instagram model’s bombshell curves. The edgy pencil skirt began at the TV personality’s toned waist, skimmed her stomach, and finished just above her knee. The garment’s top appeared to be connected to the skirt at the back, while significant cut-outs at the front allowed Christine’s followers to get a good glimpse of her cleavage. The top connected via two strings across the chest, with the bottom string loosely tied, which meant that, while the influencer’s modesty was protected by the stretchy material, the middle of her chest was visible. Christine’s enviably toned abs were also on full display in the quirky piece.

The reality star accessorized the garment with attention-grabbing peep-toed heels in leopard print. She had slipped two bangles onto her right wrist, and wore a delicate necklace and a silver thumb ring for her outing. She had left her light blond locks loose and wavy with a center parting. Christine was captured mid-walk for the photo, with her left foot forward and her back arched, and she carried a pink shopping bag in each hand.

A number of Christine’s 1.3 million followers headed over the comments section to share their thoughts on the fierce snap.

“I really like your hair like this,” wrote one fan, alongside three heart-eye emoji.

“Your outfit is amazing on u!!,” commented another, who added several fire emoji and two red hearts to their complimentary words.

“You are real life Barbie,” shared a third follower.

Christine’s quirky choice of outfit was unlikely to surprise her fans, as the reality TV star is well known for her fierce, edgy style. As The Inquisitr reported, the influencer gave her fans a glimpse of her outlandish footwear collection in a recent snap she uploaded to Instagram. Christine showed off her gorgeous features in the beauty shot, for which she sported a black robe with a black feather hem, and a matching mesh bra. In the background were shelves which contained myriad pairs of sky high heels. One pair featured metal spikes and another boasted a loud zebra print, while several pairs of the footwear were hot pink.