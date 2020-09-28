Jana Duggar Fans Flip Out Over Her Joyful Instagram Message

Jana Duggar fans flipped out over the message of joy she shared on Instagram. The Counting On star shared the lyrics to a favorite hymn in the caption of the post. In response, her 734,000 followers hit the “like” button over 50,000 times and counting.
The tune is called “Yet Not I But Through Christ in Me” by CityAlight.
The lyrics of steadfast faith and the promise for a better tomorrow resonated with her fans, who wrote how much the words and the tune had affected them personally in the comments section of the post.
“Just listened to this and couldn’t stop crying. Tnxx for bringing this song into my life,” posted one follower.
“I can never sing that without crying. Such powerful, soul-wrenching, thought-provoking lyrics,” wrote a second fan.
“Never heard it until now. It’s such a beautiful song that I have on repeat at the moment. I guess I needed something uplifting. Thank you!!!!” penned a third Instagram user.
A fourth fan wasn’t so much inspired by the song as they were by the way Jana has chosen to live her life at the moment. She is the oldest of the Duggar daughters and at 30, is still unmarried.
. —Yet Not I But Through Christ in Me— What gift of grace is Jesus my redeemer There is no more for heaven now to give He is my joy, my righteousness, and freedom My steadfast love, my deep and boundless peace To this I hold, my hope is only Jesus For my life is wholly bound to His Oh how strange and divine, I can sing: all is mine Yet not I, but through Christ in me The night is dark but I am not forsaken For by my side, the Saviour He will stay I labour on in weakness and rejoicing For in my need, His power is displayed To this I hold, my Shepherd will defend me Through the deepest valley He will lead Oh the night has been won, and I shall overcome Yet not I, but through Christ in me No fate I dread, I know I am forgiven The future sure, the price it has been paid For Jesus bled and suffered for my pardon And He was raised to overthrow the grave To this I hold, my sin has been defeated Jesus now and ever is my plea Oh the chains are released, I can sing: I am free Yet not I, but through Christ in me With every breath I long to follow Jesus For He has said that He will bring me home And day by day I know He will renew me Until I stand with joy before the throne To this I hold, my hope is only Jesus All the glory evermore to Him When the race is complete, still my lips shall repeat Yet not I, but through Christ in me To this I hold, my hope is only Jesus All the glory evermore to Him When the race is complete, still my lips shall repeat Yet not I, but through Christ in me When the race is complete, still my lips shall repeat Yet not I, but through Christ in me Yet not I, but through Christ in me Yet not I, but through Christ in me -song by CityAlight
“The most clever of all the girls. Chooses not to marry until she is ready. Living her life in peace! Brilliant girl,” commented a fourth follower of how Jana has inspired them personally.
In the photograph, Jana was photographed among a stunning array of colorful plants and flowers. The image appeared to have been taken at a garden center.
The reality television star wore a long-sleeved brown sweater in a loose cable knit. On her neck, she donned jewelry that featured a black cord with a silver drop. Her long, light-brown hair was worn loose over her shoulders in soft waves. She looked away from the photographer towards the right. Her hands were placed against each other near her stomach.
Directly in front of Jana, an assortment of pink roses were on display.
In the most recent episode of TLC’s Counting On, Jana was surprised by a greenhouse constructed by her family members on the property of the Duggar home. The family built the structure so Jana could enjoy gardening all year long. She loves to share tips and tricks for her hobby on her social media page as well as via YouTube clips, so her many followers could benefit from her expertise.
During the episode, Jana also shared that she was interested in starting her own business where she would feature home decor items as well as gardening tools and other family-0riented items. She has since launched an Instagram page for the new venture as seen here but there are no posts as yet.