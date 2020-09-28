Jana Duggar Fans Flip Out Over Her Joyful Instagram Message

Jana Duggar fans flipped out over the message of joy she shared on Instagram. The Counting On star shared the lyrics to a favorite hymn in the caption of the post. In response, her 734,000 followers hit the “like” button over 50,000 times and counting.

The tune is called “Yet Not I But Through Christ in Me” by CityAlight.

The lyrics of steadfast faith and the promise for a better tomorrow resonated with her fans, who wrote how much the words and the tune had affected them personally in the comments section of the post.

“Just listened to this and couldn’t stop crying. Tnxx for bringing this song into my life,” posted one follower.

“I can never sing that without crying. Such powerful, soul-wrenching, thought-provoking lyrics,” wrote a second fan.

“Never heard it until now. It’s such a beautiful song that I have on repeat at the moment. I guess I needed something uplifting. Thank you!!!!” penned a third Instagram user.

A fourth fan wasn’t so much inspired by the song as they were by the way Jana has chosen to live her life at the moment. She is the oldest of the Duggar daughters and at 30, is still unmarried.

“The most clever of all the girls. Chooses not to marry until she is ready. Living her life in peace! Brilliant girl,” commented a fourth follower of how Jana has inspired them personally.

In the photograph, Jana was photographed among a stunning array of colorful plants and flowers. The image appeared to have been taken at a garden center.

The reality television star wore a long-sleeved brown sweater in a loose cable knit. On her neck, she donned jewelry that featured a black cord with a silver drop. Her long, light-brown hair was worn loose over her shoulders in soft waves. She looked away from the photographer towards the right. Her hands were placed against each other near her stomach.

Directly in front of Jana, an assortment of pink roses were on display.

In the most recent episode of TLC’s Counting On, Jana was surprised by a greenhouse constructed by her family members on the property of the Duggar home. The family built the structure so Jana could enjoy gardening all year long. She loves to share tips and tricks for her hobby on her social media page as well as via YouTube clips, so her many followers could benefit from her expertise.

During the episode, Jana also shared that she was interested in starting her own business where she would feature home decor items as well as gardening tools and other family-0riented items. She has since launched an Instagram page for the new venture as seen here but there are no posts as yet.