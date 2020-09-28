‘DWTS’ Couple AJ McLean & Cheryl Burke Get Pumped For Disney Night As They Pose In Minnie Mouse & Pluto Ears

The 'Dancing With the Stars' fan favorites channeled two classic characters ahead of their Aladdin-themed dance.

Dancing with the Stars couple Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean are excited for Disney Night.

The DWTS partners and podcast co-hosts thrilled fans as they posed outside of their studio trailer ahead of the most magical week of the year on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In a GIF shared to Cheryl’s Instagram page, which can be seen below, the couple posed outside of CBS Television Studios. Cheryl wore a black dress and adorable red and white polka-food Minnie Mouse ears, while AJ sported a grey hoodie and a hat that depicted dog character Pluto’s head and ears. The couple smiled and waved as they hammed it up for the camera ahead of their Aladdin-themed quickstep to the song “Prince Ali.”

In the comments section to the photo, fans reacted to the cute moment as they offered the duo support in Week 3 of the competition.

“Can’t wait for Disney night…and your costumes as Aladdin & Jasmine,” one fan wrote.

“Love those ears!” one fan wrote.

“Sweet Minnie and cool Pluto,” another added.

“[AJ McLean] my favorite Disney character (Pluto) and my favorite Backstreet Boy,” a third fan chimed in.

Others said they can’t wait to see the two stars in full costume as Aladdin and Jasmine for their next dance.

“I’m dying to see Prince Aladdin and Princess Jasmine rocking the dance floor and being the best of the night… I can’t wait to tire my fingers by voting for my FAVORITE duo,” amother wrote.

In a separate post, AJ also revealed that Disneyland holds a special place in his heart as he gets ready to make magic come on the dance floor. In a sweet Instagram post, seen here, the dad of two shared a throwback photo of him on the merry-go-round at the famous California amusement park with his wife, Rochelle, and their two young daughters Ava and Lyric.

“I have so many wonderful memories of going to Disneyland with my family,” AJ captioned the pic. “Seeing Disney through the eyes of my daughters…I have to tell you there’s just nothing like it.” The singer added that his daughters are “so excited” for his Aladdin-themed routine.

The annual Dancing With the Stars theme Week often features footage of the celebrity couples spending time at Disneyland, but things will be a little different this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to AJ and Cheryl’s quickstep, the dances will include tributes to Mary Poppins, The Lion King, Hercules, Beauty and the Beast, The Princess and the Frog, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella and more.