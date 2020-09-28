Mark Consuelos Shares Snuggly Pic With Kelly Ripa: ‘Missing My Home Team’

The 'Riverdale' actor is filming in Canada while his family remains in New York City.

Mark Consuelos posted a snuggly pic with wife Kelly Ripa and shared how much he missed her in a sweet new Instagram caption.

The Riverdale star has been filming new episodes of the drama series in Vancouver, Canada, where he plays Hiram Lodge on the CW show.

The couple will be separated for a total of four months while Mark finishes his commitments for this season.

Kelly is filming Live with Kelly and Ryan in New York City and watching over their brood of three children. Lola and Joaquin are enrolled in school. Oldest son Michael graduated from college in the spring of this year.

The actor shared two photos. In the first image, Kelly had her arms wrapped around Mark’s neck, with their heads touching. The second photograph showed the twosome with their arms around one another’s waists as they stood side-by-side.

After quarantining together for months as a family, this is the first time the actor will be away for an extended period. In the first episode of the new season of Live, Kelly explained to her co-host Ryan Seacrest that she enjoyed the uninterrupted moments spent with Mark during the spring and summer months.

The Inquisitr reported that during that episode, Kelly stated she was “sad” not to wake up with Mark next to her.

Since beginning his work on Riverdale in 2016, Mark was able to travel back and forth between Vancouver and New York City. He had an altered shooting schedule so he could return home to his family before heading back to the Riverdale set. This back-and-forth schedule continued throughout the season until his scenes were completed. Due to the coronavirus restrictions on travel, Mark must remain in Vancouver until he is completely done with filming before being able to return.

Fans adored the sweet declaration of love from the actor to his wife.

“Love both of you! So nice to see a celebrity couple still so happy together after many years. Wishing you many more years of good health and happiness… TOGETHER!” remarked one fan.

“You are so beautiful without makeup Kelly! What a great pics,” wrote a second follower.

“Seeing the love between the two of you makes my heart smile right out of my chest!” penned a third fan.

“First you got to spend more time than normal together, now you have to spend more time than normal apart. Stay strong. Will be all good,” stated a fourth Instagram user.