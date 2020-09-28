Kaley Cuoco Rocks Skintight Leggings While Pushing Her Dog In A Stroller

Kaley's dog didn't have to walk as she headed out with her sister Briana.

Kaley Cuoco kept things casual as she stepped out in New York City over the weekend. The former The Big Bang Theory star was spotted by paparazzi on September 27 pushing her rescue dog around in a stroller during a walk with her sister, Briana Cuoco.

In the candid photos, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, the two got some fresh air and stopped off for food.

The former 8 Simple Rules actress showed off her toned legs in a pair of skintight black leggings by Nike that revealed her lower calves. She paired them with a white t-shirt that featured a small red heart on her chest. Kaley brought a little color to her look with bright pink and orange sneakers.

She stayed safe amid the ongoing pandemic with a plain black face mask that covered her eyes and mouth while her long, blond hair was in a loose ponytail.

Kaley made sure her adorable dog Dumpy didn’t have to walk. She pushed the Chihuahua around in a small pet stroller with one hand while she held on to a bowl of food and a paper bag in the other. The dog was kept comfortable with a fluffy gray cushion as it looked out at the sights.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Briana, who is also an actress, matched her older sister in an oversized black-and-white basketball top with the words “Air Jordan” and the number 23 emblazoned across the front. She also rocked a pair of black leggings and sneakers with her brunette hair piled on top of her head.

Briana stayed safe with a face mask and chowed down on a bowl of food during their Big Apple stroll. Kaley is currently working in the city for her upcoming new HBO Max show The Flight Attendant, which she stars in an executive produces.

Kaley was previously spotted out and about in the city in another athleisure ensemble last month.

That time, she looked unrecognizable as she hit the streets in curve-hugging leggings and a blue Nike vest top. She didn’t show much of her face and instead went incognito in a baseball cap and a mask as she rocked a utility-style belt across her torso.

Kaley confirmed on Instagram in August that she’d swapped Los Angeles, where she’d been quarantining with her husband Karl Cook, for NYC to get back to work. Production on The Flight Attendant started back up after shutting down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.