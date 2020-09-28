Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Agreed To Star In Fly-On-The-Wall Netflix Reality Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly agreed to star in a fly-on-the-wall Netflix series that would see cameras follow their lives for three months, The Sun reported.

A source told the publication that much of the docuseries would focus on the royal couple’s philanthropy, rather than an insight into what happens behind closed doors.

“But it will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her,” they said.

As the publication underscores, it had previously been believed that Meghan and Harry’s multi-million dollar Netflix deal would only see the pair working behind the camera, rather than starring on the small screen.

“They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh,” the source told the news outlet.

“It will be tasteful. They want to give people a glimpse into their lives,” they added.

According to the tabloid, it’s unclear whether the cameras will be permitted to film inside the duo’s nine-bedroom home in Montecito, California.

Eddie Mulholland / Getty Images

However, royal watchers have pointed out that the plans for the new production appeared at odds with Meghan and Harry’s previous pleas for privacy, and their move away from the U.K. to escape the spotlight.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun that “it all appears rather hypocritical.”

“It is extraordinary. This is exactly what they said they wouldn’t do,” she said.

Seward added that she believed the more Harry and Meghan “talk about themselves,” the more they will be required to do so, and people will become less interested in “anything else they have to offer.”

Netflix also weighed in on the claims of a docuseries.

“The couple already have several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women,” a representative told the news outlet. However, they added they would not yet disclose any of the programming slate.

Harry and Meghan signed their mammoth Netflix deal after they split with the royal family and moved to the U.S. in search of more privacy. While a reality series would be an unusual choice for members of the firm, the pair have not stuck to traditional protocol since their transatlantic move.

Indeed, as The Inquisitr reported on September 27, the release of a video that called for Americans to vote in the November elections reportedly violated their exit deal with the royal family. The Sunday Times reported that the duo may have damaged their relationship with Harry’s family because typically royals are expected to remain silent on political matters so the firm can continue to appear neutral.