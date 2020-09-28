Yanet Garcia Shows Off Her Flat Abs & Curvy Derrière In Flirty Gym Snap

Fitness trainer and model Yanet Garcia has an enviable body, and she does not seem to mind showing it off on social media. The brunette beauty’s latest Instagram update featured her showing off her incredible figure in a tight set of activewear while posing in a gym.

Yanet’s gym wear was a shade of deep red. The stretchy fabric was textured — and tight. The workout bra had a racerback design on the back and the hemline cut off just a couple of inches above the leggings, which fit her like a glove. The pants had a mid-rise waist.

The popular influencer wore her wavy dark tresses pulled back in a low ponytail. She styled it with a deep side part and a section of her long bangs fell across the side of her face.

Yanet appeared to be straddling a bench for the picture. A mirrored wall as well as several pieces of workout equipment were visible behind her.

The camera captured the model from a side angle as she sat with her hands on her knees. She turned her head toward the camera and looked over her shoulder with a huge smile on her face. The frame was taken at a close angle, giving her fans a nice opportunity to see her gym-honed body. The image was also cropped along the bottoms of her shapely thighs, making them a focal point.

Yanet leaned forward and arched her back slightly, putting her figure on display. The pose put an emphasis on her flat, chiseled abs and her curvy derrière. The waistband of her leggings seemed slightly stressed from the way she was sitting, causing them to dip in the back at the middle and show off the bare skin on her sexy lower back. The stance also showed off a hint of her ample bustline. Her smooth skin looked flawless as it popped against the shadows in the background.

In the caption, Yanet left an inspiring message.

Judging from the amount of kiss, flame and heart-eye emoji left in the comments section, Yanet’s online audience approved of the flirty snap.

Dozens of her followers also left behind compliments.

“Phenomenal as always,” one admirer wrote.

“I love ur beautiful smile,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Amazing one bb keep it up,” added a third fan.

“Finest girl on this planet,” quipped a fourth follower.

Over the weekend, Yanet delighted her 13.4 million followers when she shared a picture that saw her flaunting her figure while working out in a lavender set of activewear.