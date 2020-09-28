Adrienne Bailon Poses In Short Denim Romper & Strappy Heels For Latest Outfit Post

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former 3LW member is known for her outfit posts via the social media platform and opted for a glammed-up look for her most recent upload.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” hitmaker stunned in a short, denim romper with long sleeves. The garment featured buttons going up the middle and frayed hems at the bottom. The piece fell above her upper thigh and showcased her legs. Bailon paired the ensemble with strappy heels that displayed her pedicured toes. She accessorized with stylish aviator sunglasses, small earrings, and a cream-colored bag in her left hand.

The chic 36-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Cheetah Girls actress was snapped in the middle of an outdoor pathway filled with tall trees in the background. Bailon was photographed from head to toe with both her arms rested beside her. She gazed over to the right and showed off a hint of her profile.

In the next slide, she crossed her legs over and raised one hand to her shades. She continued to look in the same direction while putting on a leggy display.

In the tags, Bailon credited Dezi for her eyewear; her own brand, XIXI, for her earrings; designer Pistola for her romper; her luxury, vegan leather line, La Voute, for her handbag; and Schutz for her footwear.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 109,000 likes and 520 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

“Fall weather will have you hot and cold at the same time. I love it!!!” one user wrote.

“Love this look on you,” another person shared.

“You really slayed walking in this rocky road with heels ha! POWER lol,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking fabulous!! The outfit compliments the glowing skin,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience when it comes to her fashion choices is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wowed in a short, white dress with puffy sleeves. She sported her brunette hair in one long plait and accessorized with large hoop earrings, rings, a necklace, and bracelets. Bailon wrapped a headscarf over her head while posing with her niece, Jet Marie Alexander.