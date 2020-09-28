Nicole Thorne Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Sexy Tie-Up Monokini

Australian Instagram model Nicole Thorne couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her fans this morning, sharing a pair of sizzling photos of herself in a sexy tie-up monokini that did nothing but favors for her buxom figure. The daring swimwear left an eyeful of cleavage and busty curves on display thanks to its plunging neckline, which extended far below her chest, exposing her tight abs and midriff. The one-piece was complete with extremely high-cut bottoms that flaunted her hips and thigs, making for an overall ultra-revealing look that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The duo of snap was taken at Nicole’s home in Brisbane, Queensland, in Australia, as the geotag indicated, and showed the bombshell posing out on the porch. Snapped on what looked like a wooden loveseat, the brunette beauty cut a seductive figure as she sat sideways with her legs closed and her back arched. She held one arm up across her body, framing her ample chest. She leaned her other hand on the seat next to her, all the while fixing the camera with an intense, sultry gaze. Her dark tresses looked tousled and windswept, brushing over half her face and grazing her plump, provocatively pursed lips.

A swipe to the next slide saw Nicole sitting on her hip as she raised her hand to her cheek. Her thighs were slightly parted, calling even more attention to her voluptuous curves. While her hair no longer covered her striking facial features, her messy locks spilled over her neck and décolletage as they tumbled down her shoulder. Both photos were cropped just above the knee, spotlighting her perfect hourglass shape.

The bathing suit was cinched with a pair of dramatically elongated strings that wrapped around her midsection a number of times, accentuating her waist. The garment hugged her sculpted flanks, forming a scooped, U-shaped waistline that dipped below her bellybutton and gave fans a peek at her toned tummy. The scandalous design aside, the outfit also caught the eye with its deep, cobalt blue color, which flattered Nicole’s raven mane and fair skin.

The model made it a point to indicate the shade in her caption, adding a blue heart for emphasis. She tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the eye-popping monokini and labeled herself a partner of the popular brand.

Nicole’s followers made quick work of showing their love for the post, clicking the like button more that 4,700 times in the first 50 minutes. Her supporters also left a little over 90 messages, praising her “irresistible” beauty and complimenting the color of her swimsuit.

“This colour [sic] on you,” wrote one person, further expressing their admiration with three heart-eyes emoji. “Woooow so dreamy,” they added.

“Hot in Blue,” remarked another Instagrammer, leaving a trio of hearts.

“Whatever the color [of your outfit], the fact remains that you are the most beautiful woman in the world @nicolethorne!” chimed in a third fan, adding an assortment of loving emoji.

“You are a perfect beauty,” gushed a fourth devotee.