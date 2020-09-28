Chrishell Stause Reportedly Dating Again After Justin Hartley Divorce: ‘Self-Centered Actors Need Not Apply’

The 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant is said to be ready to find romance.

Chrishell Stause is reportedly ready to date again nearly one year after the blindside divorce filing by her ex, Justin Hartley

The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star and Dancing with the Stars contestant, who previously revealed that her famous ex-husband sent her a text to inform her he was divorcing her, is now “stepping back into the dating scene,” a source told OK magazine.

The source explained that Chrishell initially hoped Justin would come back to her to work things out, but the actor has moved on with his former Young & The Restless co-star, Sofia Pernas.

“That stung, but Chrishell’s gotten her confidence back and is going through her many dating options with friends. She’s looking for someone kind and generous…self-centered actors need not apply!”

Chrishell dated Justin for four years before they wed in 2017. After he filed for divorce, she posted a cryptic message about how people “change,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Many thought the post was in reference to her ex-husband, who starred out in soap operas before landing a lead role as Kevin Pearson on This Is Us. The new source’s “self-centered actors” comment seems to hint that Justin’s attitude changed during the couple’s two-year marriage.

Earlier this month, Chrishell told ET Online that she was slowly getting back into the dating scene after a long hiatus.

She also admitted some men have even slipped into her DMs— including a few famous ones, but that she had yet to take the next step.

“I haven’t done much mingling,” she added. “I’m excited to mingle.”

Laretta Houston / ABC

Chrishell had been laying low for months due to the COVID-19 crisis, but now she is in the spotlight in a new way thanks to her role as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars. Many fans of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition have been seriously shipping Chrishell and her hunky pro partner, Gleb Savchenko.

In comments to an Instagram post about the duo’s dreamy Disney night dance – Chrishell will play Cinderella and Gleb will be her Prince Charming – several fans wrote how good the two look together and how they’d make a great couple outside of the ballroom.

“Can you guys just date already?! He clearly adores you,” one fan wrote to Chrishell.

‘They make a cute couple, just saying!” another added.

But others revealed that Gleb is happily married and has two kids with his wife, dancer Elena Samodanova, so it doesn’t sound like the actress will be finding love on the dance floor.