Brielle Biermann Gets Into An ‘Awkward Position’ While ‘Sucking In’ For Bedroom Photo

The reality star flashed her slim middle in a crop top.

Brielle Biermann pulled an “awkward” pose in her bedroom in two new photos shared to Instagram over the weekend. The Don’t Be Tardy star showed off her outfit on Sunday, September 27, as she crouched down for two stunning mirror selfies.

In the first photo, the 23-year-old leaned on her white bedside table and looked at herself on her phone screen. She showed off her toned body in a skintight white crop top that flashed a sliver of her slim waist in between her light blue distressed jeans. The pants featured large rips on both knees and were ripped and frayed at the bottom.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter also sported a sheer purple button down that she left open.

The second snap was very similar, but was cropped differently to give a better look at her barley-there heels that featured two rows of jewels over the top of her feet.

Brielle had her long, dark hair wavy and down and gave her 1.3 million followers a sultry look.

In the caption, she said that trying to get her full outfit, including her shoes, in the square upload was a big “task” while “sucking in” and posing at the same time. She added several white and purple heart emoji.

Brielle tagged the various brands behind her look, including the makeup brand she shares with her mom and sister Ariana Biermann, KAB Cosmetics, Revolve, L’Agence, and Aquazzura.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s latest upload.

“This pose is kinda vibe,” one person said with a purple heart.

“A whole mood,” another commented with a fire and heart eye emoji.

“Brielle the baddie,” a third fan wrote.

“You’re literally so pretty,” another commented.

The upload has so far received more than 34,000 likes and over 240 comments.

According to her geotag, Brielle was still in Los Angeles, California, where she’s been for the past few days. She previously shared that she’d been to a salon on the West Coast to get her new look when she shared another batch of mirror selfies.

Brielle debuted her dark locks in several photos posted to Instagram last week in which she compared herself to the Kim Possible cartoon character Shego.

She clapped back in the comments after one social media user said her hair was too dark and she had too many extensions in.

“Good thing it’s not yours right!” she responded.