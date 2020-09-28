Gwen Stefani Looks Absolutely Flawless While Posing In Daisy Dukes & Fishnet Tights For Eyewear Campaign

Gwen Stefani is one of pop cultures most-loved and talked about celebrities and it comes to no surprise. The 50-year-old who rose to fame as the lead singer of No Doubt was always known for her trending-setting style and remains a fashion icon to this day.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the “Underneath It All” hitmaker recently did a photoshoot for her LAMB eyewear line. The photoshoot took place in an outdoor location in Beverly Hills, California, and it’s safe to say that Stefani was looking nothing short of incredible.

The three-time Grammy Award winner stunned in a white tank top that displayed her decolletage and exposed her black bra underneath. She paired the ensemble with tiny denim shorts with frayed hems and black fishnet tights underneath. Stefani wrapped a flannel shirt around her waist and completed her outfit with white cowboy boots with tassels hanging off the back.

Since the beginning of her career, the mom-of-three has always been known for her signature bold red lip. She accessorized with numerous gold necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Stefani opted for small stud earrings while wearing her long straight blond blocks down and behind her ears. She rocked long acrylic nails that were decorated with polish and posed in a number of different eyewear for the campaign.

In one photo, Stefani wore a pair of shades that looked fierce on the star. The singer placed both hands on her hips, making everything look effortless.

In another frame, Stefani was caught flashing a huge smile at the paparazzi while on set. She sported a pair of glasses from the new line and is clearly the best candidate to be modeling them. The entertainer, who will be celebrating her 51st birthday this weekend, looked very glamorous and like she’s living her best life.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As soon as the snapshots hit the web, Stefani’s fans were quick to comment on how flawless she looked via social media.

“HEY, WAIT A MINUTE @gwenstefani IS SO BEAUTIFUL in these new photos for LAMB GLASSES 2021,” one user tweeted.

“You’re beautiful in anything you wear. You will always be beautiful,” another person wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post.

“She is a goddess,” remarked a third fan.

Having an impact on her fanbase with her beauty and choice of fashion is nothing new for Stefani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she dazzled in a black sequined garment paired with hot pants that had long, silver jeweled tassels to them during a video clip of her on stage in Las Vegas. Stefani opted for knee-high socks and fishnet tights underneath while sporting one of her staple high ponytails.